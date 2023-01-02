Tiket
Dakar 2023: Sanders Dapat Penalti, Brabec Pemenang Etape 1
Dakar / Dakar Race report

Dakar 2023: Sanders Dapat Penalti, Brabec Pemenang Etape 1

Ricky Brabec mendadak dinobatkan jadi pemenang etape 1 Reli Dakar 2023 menyusul sanksi yang diberikan kepada pencetak waktu tercepat, Daniel Sanders.

Mario Galán
Oleh:
, Redactor
Diterjemahkan oleh:
Motorsport.com Indonesia
Dakar 2023: Sanders Dapat Penalti, Brabec Pemenang Etape 1

Beberapa jam setelah menyelesaikan etape pertama Dakar 2023, penyelenggara mengumumkan hukuman bagi Daniel Sanders, Pablo Quintanilla dan Joan Barreda (yang berada di urutan keempat). Mereka diketahui melaju dalam kencang di area yang mestinya harus mengontrol kecepatan.

Dalam special stage pembuka yang dimulai pada pukul 07.30 waktu setempat, terjadi beberapa kali pergantian pemimpin rombongan.

Juara bertahan Dakar 2022, Sam Sunderland menciptakan waktu acuan hingga pos pemeriksaan pertama, km 37. Sayangnya, ia terjatuh setelah 15 kilometer sehingga harus diterbangkan ke rumah sakit dengan helikopter.

Hilangnya pembalap GasGas memungkinkan Ricky Brabec untuk mewarisi posisi kehormatan itu setelah km 88, ketika ia mencatatkan 58:34.

Namun, orang Amerika Serikat lainnya bergabung dengan pesta pada hari pertama tahun baru, ketika Mason Klein menempatkan KTM-nya memimpin di km 133, dengan jarak yang cukup jauh dari Brabec, yang terikat waktu dengan Joan Barreda.

Persaingan memanas saat Sanders merangsek di antara kedua rider AS. Barreda pun merosot ke peringkat keempat dan pemenang Prolog, Toby Price, terdampar di peringkat ke-8. Sementara, Kevin Benavides melanjutkan kembalinya ke posisi keenam, meskipun masih harus menempuh jalan panjang hingga akhir hari di tepi Laut Merah.

Setelah lebih dari 3,5 jam, Mason Klein yang start dari P13 mencapai garis finis pertama, diikuti Skyler Howes, Nacho Cornejo dan Lorenzo Santolino.

Keunggulan itu segera berubah, saat Quintanilla mengalahkan catatan waktu Klein, dengan Ricky Brabec 3 detik di belakangnya. Sanders mengambil alih komando dengan gap tujuh detik.

Itulah yang terjadi hingga sore hari di Arab Saudi hingga organisasi mengumumkan hukuman untuk tiga rier. Dengan demikian, Sanders, Pablo Quintanilla dan Joan Barreda masing-masing berada di posisi keenam, ketujuh dan keempat.

Hasil Etape 1 Reli Dakar 2023 Kategori Motor

Posisi
Merk
Pembalap
 Tim Waktu Gap
1
 
 R. BRABEC (USA)
 #2 - MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
03:31:10
  
2
 
 K. BENAVIDES (ARG)
 #47 - RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 03:31:54
 + 00:44
3
 
 
M. KLEIN (USA)
 #9 - BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
03:31:54
 + 00:44
4
J. BARREDA BORT (ESP)
 #5 - MONSTER ENERGY JB TEAM 03:32:20 + 01:10
5

T. PRICE (AUS)
 #8 - RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 03:32:59 + 01:49
6

D. SANDERS (AUS)
 #18 - RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING 03:34:00 + 01:50
7

P. QUINTANILLA (CHL)
 #7 - MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03:33:07 + 01:57
8

S. HOWES (USA)
 #10 - HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 03:34:17 + 03:07
9

A. VAN BEVEREN (FRA)
 #42 - MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03:34:57 + 03:47
10

J. CORNEJO FLORIMO (CHL)
 #11 - MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03:37:25 + 06:15
