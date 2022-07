5 Ide Teknik yang Mencuri Perhatian dari Mobil F1 2022

Ferrari F2012 Nose 1 / 5 In the time that unfolded following the 2009 regulation change, teams had continued to seek ways to raise the nose. In order to limit this, the FIA made changes for 2012 which led to the arrival of the rather unsightly ‘step nose’ solution. Foto oleh: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB8 RB8 Nose 2 / 5 Red Bull also had a step nose solution in 2012 but the RB8 featured a letterbox-like inlet within the step to help capture airflow for driver cooling. Foto oleh: Giorgio Piola

Lotus E22 'Twin tusk' nose 3 / 5 The nose design seen on the Lotus E22 in 2014 was an extreme example of how a team might reinterpret a regulation designed to prevent a high nose tip. With one of the ‘tusks’ made longer than the other, the team was able to circumvent the proposed location for the tip and create a passage along the centreline for the airflow. Foto oleh: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C31 ‘S’ Duct 4 / 5 Meanwhile, over at Sauber, the ‘S’ duct was reborn, as the team took airflow from the underside of the nose and channelled it through S-shaped pipework to an aperture on the upper side of the chassis, reducing the aerodynamic impact of the step. Foto oleh: Giorgio Piola