Practice report
Formula 1 British GP

FP3 F1 GP Inggris: Russell Memimpin di FP yang Diguyur Hujan

Pembalap Mercedes F1, George Russell, mencatatkan waktu 1 menit 37,529 detik dalam sesi latihan hari Sabtu yang diwarnai hujan.

Jake Boxall-Legge
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell meraih catatan waktu tercepat dalam sesi FP3 yang basah di Grand Prix Inggris, mengungguli rekan setimnya di Mercedes Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, dengan selisih waktu 0,035 detik.
Meskipun ada bendera merah dan efek dari hujan yang terus turun sepanjang sesi, tingkat peningkatan yang stabil terus berlanjut setelah setengah jam, memungkinkan Russell untuk meraih waktu tercepat - masih lebih dari 10 detik lebih lambat dari catatan waktu kering pada hari Jumat - sebelum kondisinya memburuk.
Hujan turun sepanjang pagi dan menciptakan kondisi basah dan dingin di awal hari Sabtu, meskipun sirkuit sudah sedikit mengering sejak penundaan balapan sprint F3.
Latihan awal berlangsung tentatif, tetapi sirkuit cukup baik untuk latihan menengah karena cuaca buruk mulai mereda. Karena kondisi tersebut, waktu putaran hanya terpaut sekitar 20 detik dari waktu tercepat kemarin, meskipun masih ada ruang untuk perbaikan.
Yuki Tsunoda mencatatkan waktu di lap pertama di bawah 1 menit 50 detik dan kemudian meningkat menjadi 1 menit 47,080 detik pada percobaan berikutnya, melompati Charles Leclerc dan Fernando Alonso yang melakukan upaya pertama yang solid pada putaran kedua.
Namun, momentum tersebut terganggu oleh tergelincirnya Pierre Gasly di Vale; pembalap Alpine itu terdampar di gravel dan membuat sesi berhenti sejenak; kru pembersih dipanggil untuk mengeluarkan mesin mobil pembalap asal Prancis itu.
Jeda tersebut hanya berlangsung selama tujuh menit, memberikan kesempatan kepada para pembalap untuk kembali ke lintasan sebelum hujan deras yang diperkirakan akan mengguyur sirkuit Silverstone. 
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, passes Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, melewati Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Namun perbaikan lintasan terlihat saat restart, ketika Oscar Piastri melaju lebih dari dua detik lebih cepat dari putaran sebelum jeda Tsunoda.
Dan waktu mulai menurun: meskipun hujan mulai turun, itu tidak lebih dari sekadar rintik-rintik dan dengan demikian tidak dapat mengganggu evolusi lintasan terlalu banyak.
Lewis Hamilton mencatatkan waktu 1:38,065 detik, yang mengalahkan catatan waktu 1:37,529 detik milik Russell; pembalap Mercedes yang lebih tua mencoba untuk membalas dengan catatan waktu 1:37,564 detik, namun masih kurang dari catatan waktu tersebut.
Lando Norris, yang memimpin FP1 dan FP2, berada di urutan ketiga tercepat dan terpaut 0,185 detik dari catatan waktu Russell, dan hampir setengah detik lebih cepat dari Carlos Sainz yang berada di posisi keempat.
Verstappen mendarat di posisi kelima, di depan Leclerc dan Piastri, sementara Fernando Alonso mengalami peningkatan yang cukup signifikan untuk melompati Sergio Perez ke posisi delapan besar. Nico Hulkenberg melengkapi posisi teratas, terpaut 1,8 detik dari posisi terdepan yang ditempati Russell.

Hasil latihan terakhir Grand Prix F1 Inggris

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Pos Pembalap # Casis Mesin Lap Waktu Interval km/j
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

1'37.529

   217.449
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.035

1'37.564

 0.035 217.371
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 20

+0.185

1'37.714

 0.150 217.037
4 Spain C. Sainz Jr. Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.610

1'38.139

 0.425 216.097
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.864

1'38.393

 0.254 215.539
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.925

1'38.454

 0.061 215.406
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+1.125

1'38.654

 0.200 214.969
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.411

1'38.940

 0.286 214.348
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 18

+1.755

1'39.284

 0.344 213.605
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 16

+1.811

1'39.340

 0.056 213.485
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.074

1'39.603

 0.263 212.921
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 23

+2.171

1'39.700

 0.097 212.714
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+2.173

1'39.702

 0.002 212.709
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 RB Red Bull 26

+2.291

1'39.820

 0.118 212.458
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 22

+2.713

1'40.242

 0.422 211.564
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+2.901

1'40.430

 0.188 211.167
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+3.010

1'40.539

 0.109 210.939
18 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 RB Red Bull 28

+3.294

1'40.823

 0.284 210.344
19 China G. Zhou Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+4.256

1'41.785

 0.962 208.356
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 2

 

    
Lihat hasil lengkap  

Artikel sebelumnya Audi Butuh Pembalap F1 yang Komitmen Jangka Panjang
Artikel berikutnya Kualifikasi F1 GP Inggris: Russell Raih Pole, Verstappen Keempat

