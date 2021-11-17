Tiket
Berikutnya / Pedro Acosta Akui Punya Kesempatan Langsung Lompat ke MotoGP
Moto2 Berita

Alasan Pedro Acosta Ganti Nomor untuk Moto2 2022

Oleh:
Co-author:
Germán Garcia Casanova
Diterjemahkan oleh:
Xaveria Yunita
, Editor

Pedro Acosta memutuskan ganti nomor ketika melakoni debut di Moto2 2022. Pembalap belia Red Bull KTM Ajo itu punya alasan tersendiri memilih angka 51.

Kemungkinan nomor tersebut akan disematkan pada motor sang juara dunia Moto3 2021 saat sesi tes resmi, di Sirkuit Jerez, pada 22-23 November.

Sebelumnya, Acosta punya preferensi tertentu terhadap nomor yang dipakai saat balapan. Awalnya, The Shark of Mazarron itu memakai #34, yang identik idolanya Kevin Schawantz dan juga pernah dipakai sang ayah saat masih aktif balapan.

Namun, saat melangkah ke suatu kompetisi, angka tersebut ternyata sudah dipakai orang lain. Remaja 17 tahun itu harus menanggalkannya. Ketika harus mendaftarkan dua putranya ke federasi, Pedro Acosta senior melihat yang tersisa hanya #37 dan #38. Jadi ia mengambil semuanya.

Ternyata kisah itu malah memberikan keberuntungannya. “Itu murni buangan,” ujarnya.

Berkat performa impresifnya, Acosta diberi kontrak lanjutan Red Bull KTM Ajo untuk Moto2. Dia akan menggantikan Remy Gardner dan Raul Fernandez.

Pembalap yang nyaris mematahkan rekor Loris Capirossi itu, tidak bisa memakai #37 karena sudah dipakai tandem anyarnya, Augusto Fernandez.

Situasi itu menimbulkan spekulasi tentang nomor yang akan dipakai Acosta ke depannya. Seandainya ia kembali pada nomor Schwantz, #34, tidak ada masalah untuk sekarang karena di Moto2, slot itu masih kosong.

Problem timbul ketika ia promosi ke MotoGP 2024. Acosta harus ganti nomor lagi karena #34 diistirahatkan untuk menghormati Schwantz.

Sejatinya, rider Spanyol tersebut sudah punya alternatif angka sejak jauh-jauh hari. Hanya saja, ia memilih merahasiakan.

Ketika Federasi Motor Internasional (FIM) merilis daftar pembalap yang berpartisipasi pada Grand Prix musim depan, terkuak bahwa Acosta mengambil #51.

Berbeda dengan beberapa pembalap yang mengusung filosofi atau kadang takhayul ketika menentukan nomor motor, Acosta menganggap angka hanyalah angka. Jadi dia bisa memilih nomor berapa pun asalkan kosong.

“Pada akhirnya, itu hanya sebuah stiker. Tidak akan mengubah apa pun ketika memakai satu nomor atau nomor lain,” ia menuturkan.

Motorsport.com mengetahui kalau pemilihan #51 tidak bersifat incidental. Ia ingin memberi penghormatan kepada mentornya, Paco Marmol, yang berjasa besar dalam karier.

Pacote pernah jadi pembalap meski tak sampai ke level profesional. Ia menggunakan #14. Jadi 51 berasal dari penjumlahan 37 dan 14.

