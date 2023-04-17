Sebelumnya / Race Moto2 Amerika: Acosta Menang, Podium Bendsneyder untuk Pertamina SAG
Moto2 / Circuit of the Americas Berita

Tim-tim Moto2 Rapat Darurat karena Banyak Motor Mati Mendadak

Seperti yang diketahui Motorsport.com, tim-tim Moto2 dipanggil ke pertemuan darurat pada Sabtu kemarin. Ada fenomena aneh di mana tujuh motor kelas menengah berhenti tiba-tiba dan menyebabkan situasi berbahaya di lintasan.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oleh:
Tim-tim Moto2 Rapat Darurat karena Banyak Motor Mati Mendadak

Asal muasal kesalahan tidak diketahui, meskipun ada kecurigaan tertentu yang mengarah ke arah yang berbeda. Yang paling luas berkaitan dengan konektivitas antara unit kontrol elektronik dan sakelar listrik dari pemasok tertentu.

Meskipun sesekali sepeda motor berhenti tanpa alasan yang jelas di dua Grand Prix sebelumnya (Portugal dan Argentina), jumlah kasus telah meningkat secara mengkhawatirkan saat mencapai Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Pada Sabtu, setidaknya tujuh pembalap terkena dampak dari motor yang mati mendadak. Salah satu kasus paling mencolok adalah Ai Ogura yang motornya terhenti dua kali, kedua kalinya saat mendekati tikungan panjang ke kanan di sektor terakhir.

Baca Juga:

Di belakangnya ada Jake Dixon, yang hampir menabrak pembalap Jepang itu. Selain Ogura, diketahui bahwa Marcos Ramirez juga mengalami pemadaman dua kali, David Sanchis, Barry Baltus , Joe Roberts dan Aron Canet juga menjadi korban problem teknik tersebut.

Dihadapkan dengan kekhawatiran yang semakin meningkat di bengkel, Triumph, pemasok tunggal mesin, mengadakan pertemuan yang dihadiri oleh perwakilan dari semua tim di kategori menengah, serta anggota IRTA, dan perwakilan lain dari Dorna, promotor, dan penyuplai elektronik Magnetti Marelli.

Meskipun belum diketahui secara pasti sumber masalahnya, solusi sementara yang dihasilkan dari pertemuan itu adalah memisahkan regulator listrik dari motor, dengan menggunakan struktur kecil yang akan mencegah panas berlebih.

Aron Canet, Pons Racing
Aron Canet, Pons Racing
1/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barry Baltus, RW Racing GP
Barry Baltus, RW Racing GP
2/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Borja Gomez, Fantic Racing
Borja Gomez, Fantic Racing
3/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing
Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing
4/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing
Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing
5/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing
Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing
6/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Collin Veijer, Moto3
Collin Veijer, Moto3
7/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Darryn Binder, Intact GP
Darryn Binder, Intact GP
8/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Darryn Binder, Intact GP
Darryn Binder, Intact GP
9/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

David Alonso, Moto3
David Alonso, Moto3
10/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

David Sanchis, Forward Team
David Sanchis, Forward Team
11/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Diogo Moreira, Moto3
Diogo Moreira, Moto3
12/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Filip Salac, Gresini Racing
Filip Salac, Gresini Racing
13/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Filip Salac, Gresini Racing
Filip Salac, Gresini Racing
14/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Izan Guevara, GASGAS Aspar Team
Izan Guevara, GASGAS Aspar Team
15/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Izan Guevara, GASGAS Aspar Team
Izan Guevara, GASGAS Aspar Team
16/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Izan Guevara, GASGAS Aspar Team
Izan Guevara, GASGAS Aspar Team
17/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team
Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team
18/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jeremy Alcoba, Gresini Racing
Jeremy Alcoba, Gresini Racing
19/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lukas Tulovic, Intact GP
Lukas Tulovic, Intact GP
20/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lukas Tulovic, Intact GP
Lukas Tulovic, Intact GP
21/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
22/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
23/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
24/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
25/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing, Filip Salac, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing, Filip Salac, Gresini Racing
26/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rory Skinner, American Racing
Rory Skinner, American Racing
27/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rory Skinner, American Racing
Rory Skinner, American Racing
28/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rory Skinner, American Racing
Rory Skinner, American Racing
29/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
30/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
31/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Ogden, Moto3
Scott Ogden, Moto3
32/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
33/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
34/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
35/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Soichiro Minamimoto
Soichiro Minamimoto
36/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zonta van den Goorbergh, RW Racing GP
Zonta van den Goorbergh, RW Racing GP
37/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aron Canet, Pons Racing
Aron Canet, Pons Racing
38/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
39/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
40/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Aki Ajo
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Aki Ajo
41/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
42/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
Sean Dylan Kelly, American Racing
43/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia
44/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia
45/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia
46/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
47/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
48/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
49/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team
50/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dapat dipahami bahwa tindakan ini bersifat sementara, karena serangkaian analisis mendalam direncanakan dengan tujuan untuk menemukan kuncinya.

"Kami tidak tahu persis penyebabnya," kata seorang manajer tim dari salah satu tim Moto2 kepada Motorsport.com. "Ada beberapa teori. Salah satunya mengarah pada getaran yang disebabkan oleh mesin, yang tahun ini menghasilkan 400 putaran lebih banyak per menit.

“Selain itu, lubang di Austin telah meningkatkan masalah. Dan satu lagi, bahwa panas adalah penyebab koil (yang ada di dalam sakelar) rusak dan sepeda motor berhenti," ujar sumber yang ingin identitasnya dirahasiakan tersebut.

"Yang terburuk dari semuanya adalah situasi yang sangat berbahaya dapat terjadi. Kami tidak ingin membayangkan apa yang bisa terjadi jika seseorang menghentikan sepeda motor di tengah jalan lurus dan saat berkendara dalam kelompok. Semoga saja tidak ada yang terjadi," tambah seorang teknisi yang keluar dari bengkel lain.

dibagikan
komentar

Race Moto2 Amerika: Acosta Menang, Podium Bendsneyder untuk Pertamina SAG
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Alex Marquez Tolak Besar-besarkan Insiden dengan Martin

Alex Marquez Tolak Besar-besarkan Insiden dengan Martin

MotoGP
Americas GP

Alex Marquez Tolak Besar-besarkan Insiden dengan Martin Alex Marquez Tolak Besar-besarkan Insiden dengan Martin

Naik Podium Lagi, Yamaha Berhasil Menenangkan Quartararo

Naik Podium Lagi, Yamaha Berhasil Menenangkan Quartararo

MotoGP
Americas GP

Naik Podium Lagi, Yamaha Berhasil Menenangkan Quartararo Naik Podium Lagi, Yamaha Berhasil Menenangkan Quartararo

Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi

Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi

Berita terbaru

Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede

Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede

MGP MotoGP

Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede

Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher

Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher

F1 Formula 1

Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher

Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan

Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan

MGP MotoGP

Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan

Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati

Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati

F1 Formula 1

Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati

Berlangganan newsletter
Socials
Aplikasi Motorsport.com
Kejuaraan
Motorsport Network
Hubungi kami
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Hak cipta dilindungi