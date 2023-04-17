Tim-tim Moto2 Rapat Darurat karena Banyak Motor Mati Mendadak
Seperti yang diketahui Motorsport.com, tim-tim Moto2 dipanggil ke pertemuan darurat pada Sabtu kemarin. Ada fenomena aneh di mana tujuh motor kelas menengah berhenti tiba-tiba dan menyebabkan situasi berbahaya di lintasan.
Asal muasal kesalahan tidak diketahui, meskipun ada kecurigaan tertentu yang mengarah ke arah yang berbeda. Yang paling luas berkaitan dengan konektivitas antara unit kontrol elektronik dan sakelar listrik dari pemasok tertentu.
Meskipun sesekali sepeda motor berhenti tanpa alasan yang jelas di dua Grand Prix sebelumnya (Portugal dan Argentina), jumlah kasus telah meningkat secara mengkhawatirkan saat mencapai Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
Pada Sabtu, setidaknya tujuh pembalap terkena dampak dari motor yang mati mendadak. Salah satu kasus paling mencolok adalah Ai Ogura yang motornya terhenti dua kali, kedua kalinya saat mendekati tikungan panjang ke kanan di sektor terakhir.
Di belakangnya ada Jake Dixon, yang hampir menabrak pembalap Jepang itu. Selain Ogura, diketahui bahwa Marcos Ramirez juga mengalami pemadaman dua kali, David Sanchis, Barry Baltus , Joe Roberts dan Aron Canet juga menjadi korban problem teknik tersebut.
Dihadapkan dengan kekhawatiran yang semakin meningkat di bengkel, Triumph, pemasok tunggal mesin, mengadakan pertemuan yang dihadiri oleh perwakilan dari semua tim di kategori menengah, serta anggota IRTA, dan perwakilan lain dari Dorna, promotor, dan penyuplai elektronik Magnetti Marelli.
Meskipun belum diketahui secara pasti sumber masalahnya, solusi sementara yang dihasilkan dari pertemuan itu adalah memisahkan regulator listrik dari motor, dengan menggunakan struktur kecil yang akan mencegah panas berlebih.
Dapat dipahami bahwa tindakan ini bersifat sementara, karena serangkaian analisis mendalam direncanakan dengan tujuan untuk menemukan kuncinya.
"Kami tidak tahu persis penyebabnya," kata seorang manajer tim dari salah satu tim Moto2 kepada Motorsport.com. "Ada beberapa teori. Salah satunya mengarah pada getaran yang disebabkan oleh mesin, yang tahun ini menghasilkan 400 putaran lebih banyak per menit.
“Selain itu, lubang di Austin telah meningkatkan masalah. Dan satu lagi, bahwa panas adalah penyebab koil (yang ada di dalam sakelar) rusak dan sepeda motor berhenti," ujar sumber yang ingin identitasnya dirahasiakan tersebut.
"Yang terburuk dari semuanya adalah situasi yang sangat berbahaya dapat terjadi. Kami tidak ingin membayangkan apa yang bisa terjadi jika seseorang menghentikan sepeda motor di tengah jalan lurus dan saat berkendara dalam kelompok. Semoga saja tidak ada yang terjadi," tambah seorang teknisi yang keluar dari bengkel lain.
