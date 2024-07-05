Semua Kejuaraan

Practice report
Moto2

Practice 1 Moto2 Jerman: Chantra Cetak Rekor, Mario Aji P15

Somkiat Chantra membukukan rekor baru di Moto2 Jerman, Sirkuit Sachsenring, Jumat (5/7/2024). Pembalap Honda Team Asia itu mendominasi sepanjang Practice 1 dengan waktu terbaik 1:22,698.

Motorsport.com Indonesia
Somkiat Chantra, IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rider Thailand mengambil posisi teratas di awal sesi yang panas dengan catatan waktu 1:23,238. Jake Dixon, Manuel Gonzalez, dan Tony Arbolino berada di empat besar.

Pembalap Honda Team Asia itu kokoh di atas dengan torehan 1:23,171 ketika penghuni lima besar lain terus berganti. Aron Canet, Jake Dixon, Manuel Gonzalez, mengisi tiga besar.

Aldeguer menginjak urutan pertama untuk pertama kali akhir pekan ini. Namun, motor Boscoscuro tak cukup kuat untuk membantunya mempertahankan tempat.

Ai Ogura membayangi Chantra 0,096 detik. Namun, pembalap Thailand itu tak puas sehingga bisa menjangkau 1:22,698. Jake Dixon, Fermin Aldeguer, Bo Bendsneyder menempati empat besar.

Tinggal satu menit, Mario Suryo Aji berada di peringkat ke-15. Sebuah prestasi mengesankan dari pembalap Indonesia tersebut. Tampaknya, Honda Team Asia berhasil menemukan solusi agar motornya lebih kompetitif.

Baca Juga:

Setelah bendera kotak-kotak dikibarkan, Aldeguer harus puas berada di posisi kedua. Bendsneyder, Aron Canet, Marcos Ramirez yang tampil tangguh di latihan bebas pertama tak mampu memperbaiki kecepatannya.

Sergio Garcia dan Ai Ogura sebagai wakil MT Helmets-MSI berada P7 dan P8. Manuel Gonzalez dan Tony Arbolino yang berjuang habis-habisan hanya melengkapi 10 besar.

Hasil Practice 1 Moto2 Jerman

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Pos Rider # Motor Lap Waktu Interval km/j Speed Trap
1 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 23

1'22.698

   158.673 259
2 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team 96 Kalex 22

+0.351

1'23.049

 0.351 158.003 260
3 Spain F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+0.407

1'23.105

 0.056 157.896 253
4 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team 64 Kalex 23

+0.425

1'23.123

 0.018 157.862 257
5 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 18

+0.529

1'23.227

 0.104 157.665 255
6 Spain M. Ramírez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 25

+0.563

1'23.261

 0.034 157.600 258
7 Spain S. Garcia Dols MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 23

+0.569

1'23.267

 0.006 157.589 258
8 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+0.569

1'23.267

 0.000 157.589 259
9 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 23

+0.629

1'23.327

 0.060 157.475 256
10 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 19

+0.666

1'23.364

 0.037 157.406 257

Top Comments

