Practice 1 Moto2 Jerman: Chantra Cetak Rekor, Mario Aji P15
Somkiat Chantra membukukan rekor baru di Moto2 Jerman, Sirkuit Sachsenring, Jumat (5/7/2024). Pembalap Honda Team Asia itu mendominasi sepanjang Practice 1 dengan waktu terbaik 1:22,698.
Somkiat Chantra, IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Rider Thailand mengambil posisi teratas di awal sesi yang panas dengan catatan waktu 1:23,238. Jake Dixon, Manuel Gonzalez, dan Tony Arbolino berada di empat besar.
Pembalap Honda Team Asia itu kokoh di atas dengan torehan 1:23,171 ketika penghuni lima besar lain terus berganti. Aron Canet, Jake Dixon, Manuel Gonzalez, mengisi tiga besar.
Aldeguer menginjak urutan pertama untuk pertama kali akhir pekan ini. Namun, motor Boscoscuro tak cukup kuat untuk membantunya mempertahankan tempat.
Ai Ogura membayangi Chantra 0,096 detik. Namun, pembalap Thailand itu tak puas sehingga bisa menjangkau 1:22,698. Jake Dixon, Fermin Aldeguer, Bo Bendsneyder menempati empat besar.
Tinggal satu menit, Mario Suryo Aji berada di peringkat ke-15. Sebuah prestasi mengesankan dari pembalap Indonesia tersebut. Tampaknya, Honda Team Asia berhasil menemukan solusi agar motornya lebih kompetitif.
Setelah bendera kotak-kotak dikibarkan, Aldeguer harus puas berada di posisi kedua. Bendsneyder, Aron Canet, Marcos Ramirez yang tampil tangguh di latihan bebas pertama tak mampu memperbaiki kecepatannya.
Sergio Garcia dan Ai Ogura sebagai wakil MT Helmets-MSI berada P7 dan P8. Manuel Gonzalez dan Tony Arbolino yang berjuang habis-habisan hanya melengkapi 10 besar.
Hasil Practice 1 Moto2 Jerman
|
1-
2
|Pos
|Rider
|#
|Motor
|Lap
|Waktu
|Interval
|km/j
|Speed Trap
|1
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|23
|
1'22.698
|158.673
|259
|2
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|22
|
+0.351
1'23.049
|0.351
|158.003
|260
|3
|F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+0.407
1'23.105
|0.056
|157.896
|253
|4
|B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team
|64
|Kalex
|23
|
+0.425
1'23.123
|0.018
|157.862
|257
|5
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|18
|
+0.529
1'23.227
|0.104
|157.665
|255
|6
|M. Ramírez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|25
|
+0.563
1'23.261
|0.034
|157.600
|258
|7
|S. Garcia Dols MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|23
|
+0.569
1'23.267
|0.006
|157.589
|258
|8
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+0.569
1'23.267
|0.000
|157.589
|259
|9
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|23
|
+0.629
1'23.327
|0.060
|157.475
|256
|10
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|19
|
+0.666
1'23.364
|0.037
|157.406
|257
