Practice 1 Moto3 Catalunya: Alonso Sulit Dibendung
Dominasi David Alonso di Moto3 Catalunya sulit digoyahkan. Pembalap CFMOTO Aspar Team tersebut merajai Practice 1 di Sirkuit Barcelona, Jumat (24/5/2024).
Pembalap #80 itu lebih lambat keluar dari garasinya. Ia baru mengaspal setelah sesi berjalan 10 menit.
Meski tetap menjadi acuan, Navarro gagal memperbarui rekor yang dibuat di latihan bebas pertama. Rider itu membukukan 1:46,897, lebih lambat 0,059 detik dari sesi pagi. Crash Nicola Carraro di menit-menit akhir membuatnya tak bisa memperbaiki torehan.
Jose Antonio Rueda finis urutan kedua, naik satu tangga dari P3 di FP, setelah berjuang keras di akhir. Pembalap Red Bull KTM Ajo terpaut 0,158 detik dari pemimpin sesi.
Daniel Holgado, yang kerepotan menemukan kecepatan pada latihan bebas pertama, menebus kesalahan. Tim Red Bull GasGas Tech3 juga berhasil menemukan set-up yang cocok untuk menaklukkan trek mengalir seperti Barcelona. Dia pun tembus tiga besar.
Collin Veijer menunjukkan performa ciamik sehingga tak kehilangan posisi di lima besar. Ia bahkan lebih bagus pada sesi siang dan bertengger di peringkat keempat.
Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSi) sempat membuat lap tercepat, tapi akhirnya kedodoran sehingga melorot ke P5.
Para pembalap SIC58 Squadra Corse, Filippo Farioli dan Luca Lunetta, mengakhiri sesi pada urutan keenam dan ketujuh. Jacob Roulstone akhirnya berada di zona Q2 setelah finis P8.
Stefano Nepa dan Carraro, yang memulihkan diri dari kecelakaan, mengambil posisi terakhir dalam 10 besar. Pembalap lain yang berpeluang lolos ke kualifikasi kedua adalah Taiyo Furusato, Joel Esteban, David Munoz dan Joel Kelso.
Hasil Practice 1 Moto3 Catalunya
|
1-
2
|Pos
|Rider
|#
|Motor
|Lap
|Waktu
|Interval
|km/j
|Speed Trap
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|17
|
1'46.897
|159.192
|243
|2
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|15
|
+0.158
1'47.055
|0.158
|158.957
|246
|3
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|17
|
+0.239
1'47.136
|0.081
|158.837
|246
|4
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|16
|
+0.255
1'47.152
|0.016
|158.813
|242
|5
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|17
|
+0.341
1'47.238
|0.086
|158.686
|246
|6
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|16
|
+0.570
1'47.467
|0.229
|158.348
|246
|7
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|15
|
+0.575
1'47.472
|0.005
|158.340
|247
|8
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|17
|
+0.639
1'47.536
|0.064
|158.246
|244
|9
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|16
|
+0.738
1'47.635
|0.099
|158.100
|244
|10
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|14
|
+0.778
1'47.675
|0.040
|158.042
|244
