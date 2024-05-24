Semua Kejuaraan

Indonesia
Moto3
Practice report

Practice 1 Moto3 Catalunya: Alonso Sulit Dibendung

Dominasi David Alonso di Moto3 Catalunya sulit digoyahkan. Pembalap CFMOTO Aspar Team tersebut merajai Practice 1 di Sirkuit Barcelona, Jumat (24/5/2024).

Motorsport.com Indonesia
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pembalap #80 itu lebih lambat keluar dari garasinya. Ia baru mengaspal setelah sesi berjalan 10 menit.

Meski tetap menjadi acuan, Navarro gagal memperbarui rekor yang dibuat di latihan bebas pertama. Rider itu membukukan 1:46,897, lebih lambat 0,059 detik dari sesi pagi. Crash Nicola Carraro di menit-menit akhir membuatnya tak bisa memperbaiki torehan.

Jose Antonio Rueda finis urutan kedua, naik satu tangga dari P3 di FP, setelah berjuang keras di akhir. Pembalap Red Bull KTM Ajo terpaut 0,158 detik dari pemimpin sesi.

Daniel Holgado, yang kerepotan menemukan kecepatan pada latihan bebas pertama, menebus kesalahan. Tim Red Bull GasGas Tech3 juga berhasil menemukan set-up yang cocok untuk menaklukkan trek mengalir seperti Barcelona. Dia pun tembus tiga besar.

Baca Juga:

Collin Veijer menunjukkan performa ciamik sehingga tak kehilangan posisi di lima besar. Ia bahkan lebih bagus pada sesi siang dan bertengger di peringkat keempat.

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSi) sempat membuat lap tercepat, tapi akhirnya kedodoran sehingga melorot ke P5.

Para pembalap SIC58 Squadra Corse, Filippo Farioli dan Luca Lunetta, mengakhiri sesi pada urutan keenam dan ketujuh. Jacob Roulstone akhirnya berada di zona Q2 setelah finis P8.

Stefano Nepa dan Carraro, yang memulihkan diri dari kecelakaan, mengambil posisi terakhir dalam 10 besar. Pembalap lain yang berpeluang lolos ke kualifikasi kedua adalah Taiyo Furusato, Joel Esteban, David Munoz dan Joel Kelso.

Hasil Practice 1 Moto3 Catalunya

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Pos Rider # Motor Lap Waktu Interval km/j Speed Trap
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 17

1'46.897

   159.192 243
2
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 15

+0.158

1'47.055

 0.158 158.957 246
3 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 17

+0.239

1'47.136

 0.081 158.837 246
4
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 16

+0.255

1'47.152

 0.016 158.813 242
5
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 17

+0.341

1'47.238

 0.086 158.686 246
6
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 16

+0.570

1'47.467

 0.229 158.348 246
7
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 15

+0.575

1'47.472

 0.005 158.340 247
8
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 17

+0.639

1'47.536

 0.064 158.246 244
9 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 16

+0.738

1'47.635

 0.099 158.100 244
10
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 14

+0.778

1'47.675

 0.040 158.042 244

