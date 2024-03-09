Semua Kejuaraan

Moto3 Lusail
Practice report

Practice 1 Moto3 Qatar: Holgado Tetapkan Rekor Baru di Losail

Daniel Holgado menaklukkan rekor waktu lap terbaik dalam Practice 1 Moto3 Qatar, di Sirkuit Losail, Jumat (8/3/2024).

Motorsport.com Indonesia
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sesi di mana waktu akan diperhitungkan untuk kualifikasi itu tak berjalan mulus karena ada beberapa gangguan. Awal practice 1 sempat molor karena ada problem teknis. Selain itu, muncul red flag di sisa delapan menit pamungkas.

Dalam Practice 1, rekor lap yang dibuat Darry Binder pada 2021 dipatahkan lebih dulu oleh pembalap Red Bull KTM Ajo, Jose Antonio Rueda. Penampilannya yang menjanjikan harus berakhir dengan kecelakaan di tikungan terakhir.

Pembalap belia itu pun mendarat di P4 setelah Dani Holgado, yang juga disponsori Red Bull Bull, tancap gas. Rider GasGas Tech3 mengukuhkan rekor lap baru dengan 2:03,606.

Baca Juga:

Tak ada rivalnya yang mampu menyamai pencapaian Holgado. Hanya Adrian Fernandez, dari Leopard Racing, yang bisa mendekati catatan tersebut dengan selisih +0,063 detik.

Wakil Rivacold Snipers Team, Matteo Bertelle, menerobos tiga besar setelah membukukan 2:03,775, diikuti Rueda dan Ivan Ortola (MT-Helmets-MSI), yang sangat tangguh saat latihan bebas pagi.

Riccardo Rossi menempati urutan keenam diikuti Rookie of the Year 2023, David Alonso. Stefano Nepa (MTA Team) tampil lebih baik dari duo BOE Motorsports, David Munoz dan Joel Kelso.

Hasil Practice 1 Moto3 Qatar

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Pos Rider # Motor Lap Waktu Interval km/j Speed Trap
1 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 14

2'03.606

   156.691 242
2 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 15

+0.063

2'03.669

 0.063 156.611 241
3 Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 12

+0.169

2'03.775

 0.106 156.477 240
4
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 11

+0.172

2'03.778

 0.003 156.473 240
5
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 12

+0.229

2'03.835

 0.057 156.401 238
6 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 12

+0.256

2'03.862

 0.027 156.367 239
7
D. Alonso CFMOTO Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 14

+0.384

2'03.990

 0.128 156.206 238
8 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 13

+0.413

2'04.019

 0.029 156.169 240
9 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 12

+0.529

2'04.135

 0.116 156.023 241
10 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 13

+0.676

2'04.282

 0.147 155.839 241
Lihat hasil lengkap  

 

 

