Practice 1 Moto3 Qatar: Holgado Tetapkan Rekor Baru di Losail
Daniel Holgado menaklukkan rekor waktu lap terbaik dalam Practice 1 Moto3 Qatar, di Sirkuit Losail, Jumat (8/3/2024).
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3
Sesi di mana waktu akan diperhitungkan untuk kualifikasi itu tak berjalan mulus karena ada beberapa gangguan. Awal practice 1 sempat molor karena ada problem teknis. Selain itu, muncul red flag di sisa delapan menit pamungkas.
Dalam Practice 1, rekor lap yang dibuat Darry Binder pada 2021 dipatahkan lebih dulu oleh pembalap Red Bull KTM Ajo, Jose Antonio Rueda. Penampilannya yang menjanjikan harus berakhir dengan kecelakaan di tikungan terakhir.
Pembalap belia itu pun mendarat di P4 setelah Dani Holgado, yang juga disponsori Red Bull Bull, tancap gas. Rider GasGas Tech3 mengukuhkan rekor lap baru dengan 2:03,606.
Tak ada rivalnya yang mampu menyamai pencapaian Holgado. Hanya Adrian Fernandez, dari Leopard Racing, yang bisa mendekati catatan tersebut dengan selisih +0,063 detik.
Wakil Rivacold Snipers Team, Matteo Bertelle, menerobos tiga besar setelah membukukan 2:03,775, diikuti Rueda dan Ivan Ortola (MT-Helmets-MSI), yang sangat tangguh saat latihan bebas pagi.
Riccardo Rossi menempati urutan keenam diikuti Rookie of the Year 2023, David Alonso. Stefano Nepa (MTA Team) tampil lebih baik dari duo BOE Motorsports, David Munoz dan Joel Kelso.
Hasil Practice 1 Moto3 Qatar
|
1-
2
|Pos
|Rider
|#
|Motor
|Lap
|Waktu
|Interval
|km/j
|Speed Trap
|1
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|14
|
2'03.606
|156.691
|242
|2
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|15
|
+0.063
2'03.669
|0.063
|156.611
|241
|3
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|12
|
+0.169
2'03.775
|0.106
|156.477
|240
|4
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|11
|
+0.172
2'03.778
|0.003
|156.473
|240
|5
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|12
|
+0.229
2'03.835
|0.057
|156.401
|238
|6
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|12
|
+0.256
2'03.862
|0.027
|156.367
|239
|7
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|14
|
+0.384
2'03.990
|0.128
|156.206
|238
|8
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|13
|
+0.413
2'04.019
|0.029
|156.169
|240
|9
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|12
|
+0.529
2'04.135
|0.116
|156.023
|241
|10
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|13
|
+0.676
2'04.282
|0.147
|155.839
|241
|Lihat hasil lengkap
