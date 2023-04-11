Sebelumnya / Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin
MotoGP Berita

Bagnaia Belum Punya Hak Dibicarakan Lebih dari Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia menegaskan masih harus membuat lebih banyak perbedaan agar pujian lebih terfokus pada dirinya daripada motor yang mendominasi MotoGP.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oleh:
Bagnaia Belum Punya Hak Dibicarakan Lebih dari Ducati

Setelah awal musim 2022 yang diwarnai pasang surut, Pecco mencapai apa yang tampaknya tidak terpikirkan dengan menutup gap 91 poin dari Fabio Quartararo, pemimpin klasemen hampir sepanjang waktu.

Pembalap Italia akhirnya memahkotai kompetisi di akhir kalender dan jadi rider kedua yang mempersembahkan titel untuk Ducati, setelah Casey Stoner pada 2007.

Seperti yang diharapkan, prestasi seperti yang diraih Bagnaia membuatnya mendapat pujian dari semua pihak. Terlebih lagi, jika memperhitungkan bahwa kembalinya pemuda itu meninggalkan beberapa statistik untuk sejarah. Di antara mereka, empat kemenangan antara Assen dan Jepang, membantunya mencapai puncak klasemen dengan 61 poin.

Tahun ini, ia menyambut MotoGP Amerika Serikat sebagai runner-up klasemen. Takhtanya direbut rekannya dari Akademi VR46, Marco Bezzecchi, di Termas de Rio Hondo.

Meski jadi favorit juara 2023, Bagnaia menerimanya dengan kerendahan hati. Ia yakin apa yang diperolehnya musim lalu, belum jadi argumen yang cukup kuat untuk menonjolkan namanya di atas Desmosedici.

Baca Juga:

"Saya belum mendapatkan hak itu. Jika saya menunjukkan bahwa saya adalah orang yang selalu berada di depan dengan motor ini, bahwa hanya saya yang menang dan saya memenangi tiga gelar berturut-turut, maka kita harus membicarakan Pecco," kata pemuda asal Turin, dalam perbincangan dengan Motorsport.com.

Setelah memborong dua kemenangan di Portimao, ia sial di Argentina. Pembalap yang jadi tulang punggung Ducati, karena Enea Bastianini cedera, hanya membawa empat poin dari Sprint Race.

Performa bagus dari sebagian besar penunggang Ducati, yang telah menduduki sembilan dari 12 podium yang diperebutkan sejauh ini (75 persen), membuat Pecco harus tetap menginjak bumi.

"Semua pembalap Ducati sangat cepat. Pertama, karena mereka sangat bagus, dan kedua, karena motor kami beradaptasi dengan banyak gaya berkendara yang berbeda," ujarnya.

Pembalap 26 tahun itu sangat menyadari bahwa melaju dengan cepat adalah satu hal, dan mengubah kecepatan itu menjadi kemenangan adalah hal yang berbeda.

"Melaju cepat dan menjadi juara adalah dua hal yang berbeda. Bagi saya, gelar juara memberi saya ketenangan pikiran. Sekarang saya tahu bahwa saya telah menang, saya tahu bahwa saya bisa melakukannya,” ia menambahkan.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, atiende la entrevista de Motorsport.com
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, atiende la entrevista de Motorsport.com
1/50

Foto oleh: Miquel Liso

Caída de Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Caída de Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
2/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Caída de Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Caída de Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
3/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
4/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
5/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
6/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
7/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
8/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
9/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
10/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
11/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
12/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
13/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
14/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati, Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati, Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
15/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati, Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati, Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
16/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
17/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
18/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
19/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
20/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
21/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
22/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
23/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
24/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
25/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
26/50
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
27/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
28/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
29/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
30/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
31/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
32/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
33/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
34/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
35/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati,
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati,
36/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
37/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
38/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
39/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
40/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
41/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
42/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
43/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
44/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati, David Tardozzi, Michelin
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati, David Tardozzi, Michelin
45/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
46/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
47/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati
48/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
49/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
50/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

dibagikan
komentar

Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Bautista Soroti Agresivitas Pembalap MotoGP di Sprint Race

Bautista Soroti Agresivitas Pembalap MotoGP di Sprint Race

MotoGP

Bautista Soroti Agresivitas Pembalap MotoGP di Sprint Race Bautista Soroti Agresivitas Pembalap MotoGP di Sprint Race

MotoGP Tunjuk Mantan Petinggi NBA untuk Tangani Komersial

MotoGP Tunjuk Mantan Petinggi NBA untuk Tangani Komersial

MotoGP

MotoGP Tunjuk Mantan Petinggi NBA untuk Tangani Komersial MotoGP Tunjuk Mantan Petinggi NBA untuk Tangani Komersial

Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi

Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi Bukti Bagnaia Punya Karakter Kuat dan Kepercayaan Diri Tinggi

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia Sarankan Jarak Balapan di Beberapa Trek Dikurangi

Bagnaia Sarankan Jarak Balapan di Beberapa Trek Dikurangi

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bagnaia Sarankan Jarak Balapan di Beberapa Trek Dikurangi Bagnaia Sarankan Jarak Balapan di Beberapa Trek Dikurangi

MotoGP Portugal: Bagnaia Pemenang Perdana Sprint Race

MotoGP Portugal: Bagnaia Pemenang Perdana Sprint Race

MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP Portugal: Bagnaia Pemenang Perdana Sprint Race MotoGP Portugal: Bagnaia Pemenang Perdana Sprint Race

Bagnaia Harus Hormati Nomor 1 demi Pertahankan Titel

Bagnaia Harus Hormati Nomor 1 demi Pertahankan Titel

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bagnaia Harus Hormati Nomor 1 demi Pertahankan Titel Bagnaia Harus Hormati Nomor 1 demi Pertahankan Titel

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Pirro Naiki Motor Bastianini yang Absen di Austin

Pirro Naiki Motor Bastianini yang Absen di Austin

MotoGP

Pirro Naiki Motor Bastianini yang Absen di Austin Pirro Naiki Motor Bastianini yang Absen di Austin

Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin

Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin

MotoGP

Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin

Austria 2019, Momen Spesial Terakhir Dovizioso bersama Ducati

Austria 2019, Momen Spesial Terakhir Dovizioso bersama Ducati

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Austria 2019, Momen Spesial Terakhir Dovizioso bersama Ducati Austria 2019, Momen Spesial Terakhir Dovizioso bersama Ducati

Berita terbaru

Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede

Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede

MGP MotoGP

Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede

Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher

Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher

F1 Formula 1

Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher Todt Lihat Kesamaan Verstappen dan Schumacher

Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan

Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan

MGP MotoGP

Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan Augusto Fernandez: Kami Melaju Sedikit Lebih Dekat ke Depan

Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati

Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati

F1 Formula 1

Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati Rumah Digeruduk Penggemar, Leclerc Minta Privasinya Dihormati

Berlangganan newsletter
Socials
Aplikasi Motorsport.com
Kejuaraan
Motorsport Network
Hubungi kami
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Hak cipta dilindungi