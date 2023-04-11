Bagnaia Belum Punya Hak Dibicarakan Lebih dari Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia menegaskan masih harus membuat lebih banyak perbedaan agar pujian lebih terfokus pada dirinya daripada motor yang mendominasi MotoGP.
Setelah awal musim 2022 yang diwarnai pasang surut, Pecco mencapai apa yang tampaknya tidak terpikirkan dengan menutup gap 91 poin dari Fabio Quartararo, pemimpin klasemen hampir sepanjang waktu.
Pembalap Italia akhirnya memahkotai kompetisi di akhir kalender dan jadi rider kedua yang mempersembahkan titel untuk Ducati, setelah Casey Stoner pada 2007.
Seperti yang diharapkan, prestasi seperti yang diraih Bagnaia membuatnya mendapat pujian dari semua pihak. Terlebih lagi, jika memperhitungkan bahwa kembalinya pemuda itu meninggalkan beberapa statistik untuk sejarah. Di antara mereka, empat kemenangan antara Assen dan Jepang, membantunya mencapai puncak klasemen dengan 61 poin.
Tahun ini, ia menyambut MotoGP Amerika Serikat sebagai runner-up klasemen. Takhtanya direbut rekannya dari Akademi VR46, Marco Bezzecchi, di Termas de Rio Hondo.
Meski jadi favorit juara 2023, Bagnaia menerimanya dengan kerendahan hati. Ia yakin apa yang diperolehnya musim lalu, belum jadi argumen yang cukup kuat untuk menonjolkan namanya di atas Desmosedici.
"Saya belum mendapatkan hak itu. Jika saya menunjukkan bahwa saya adalah orang yang selalu berada di depan dengan motor ini, bahwa hanya saya yang menang dan saya memenangi tiga gelar berturut-turut, maka kita harus membicarakan Pecco," kata pemuda asal Turin, dalam perbincangan dengan Motorsport.com.
Setelah memborong dua kemenangan di Portimao, ia sial di Argentina. Pembalap yang jadi tulang punggung Ducati, karena Enea Bastianini cedera, hanya membawa empat poin dari Sprint Race.
Performa bagus dari sebagian besar penunggang Ducati, yang telah menduduki sembilan dari 12 podium yang diperebutkan sejauh ini (75 persen), membuat Pecco harus tetap menginjak bumi.
"Semua pembalap Ducati sangat cepat. Pertama, karena mereka sangat bagus, dan kedua, karena motor kami beradaptasi dengan banyak gaya berkendara yang berbeda," ujarnya.
Pembalap 26 tahun itu sangat menyadari bahwa melaju dengan cepat adalah satu hal, dan mengubah kecepatan itu menjadi kemenangan adalah hal yang berbeda.
"Melaju cepat dan menjadi juara adalah dua hal yang berbeda. Bagi saya, gelar juara memberi saya ketenangan pikiran. Sekarang saya tahu bahwa saya telah menang, saya tahu bahwa saya bisa melakukannya,” ia menambahkan.
