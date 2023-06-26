Sebelumnya / Langgar Track Limit, Binder Merasa Sangat Bodoh
MotoGP / Dutch GP Reactions

Bagnaia: Sangat Penting Jadi Tangguh, Bukan yang Tercepat

Francesco Bagnaia sekali lagi menampilkan balapan yang sangat solid untuk memenangi Grand Prix Belanda 2023. Ia pun menjadi raja MotoGP 2023 paruh musim.

Oleh:

Pecco sekali lagi menunjukkan kekuatannya pada Minggu (25/6/2023) di Assen. Juara dunia saat ini MotoGP Grand Prix Belanda, yang juga merupakan kemenangan keempatnya dalam balapan panjang di hari Minggu setelah sebelumnya juga menang di Portimao, Jerez, dan Mugello.

Pembalap Ducati menemukan dirinya lebih baik daripada saat Sprint Race, di mana ia disalip oleh Marco Bezzecchi. Sekali lagi mengambil keuntungan dari awal yang buruk.

Pembalap nomor satu tahu bagaimana mempertahankan posisinya di atas Brad Binder dan Marco Bezzecchi. Di akhir balapan, ia tidak bisa menyembunyikan kebahagiaannya dan berterima kasih kepada timnya atas kerja keras yang telah dilakukan.

"Saya sangat senang, kami telah melakukan pekerjaan dengan baik," kata Pecco. "Sekali lagi, tim saya telah memberikan apa yang saya inginkan. Kemarin, berkat sprint race, saya melihat apa yang saya lewatkan.

“Itu adalah salah satu balapan tersulit karena kondisinya, karena aspal bersuhu 51 derajat Celcius, dan cengkeraman saya bukan yang terbaik. Tapi, kami mencoba untuk konstan di beberapa lap pertama. Saya merasa sedikit lambat, tapi semua orang juga merasakan hal yang sama".

"Ketika Bezzecchi menyalip Brad, saya mulai menekan lebih keras, karena saya tahu dia memiliki ritme yang tepat. Itu tidak mudah. Menyelesaikan bagian pertama musim ini seperti ini sangat penting, dan saya sangat senang," ia melanjutkan.

Selain itu, Bagnaia menekankan pentingnya untuk tidak terjatuh dan melakukan kesalahan dalam beberapa balapan terakhir, seperti yang terjadi pada 2021 dan 2022 dan juga di Argentina atau di Austin musim ini.

"Yang penting adalah menjadi yang terkuat, bukan yang tercepat. Saya berharap bisa belajar. Di awal tahun, saya merasa kuat, tapi saya membuat kesalahan. Dan kami sedang berusaha untuk tidak jatuh lagi. Beberapa balapan terakhir cukup konstan, jadi kami akan berlibur dengan senang hati. Kami ingin terus seperti ini, kami melakukan pekerjaan dengan baik,” ia menambahkan.

Ditanya tentang kemungkinan saingan untuk gelar juara, pembalap Italia itu menyebutkan orang-orang terdekatnya, "Jorge menjalani balapan yang bagus, comeback yang luar biasa. Bezzecchi juga. Aprilia mulai melaju dengan cepat, dan Binder ada di sana lagi, dia adalah binatang balapan.”

Langgar Track Limit, Binder Merasa Sangat Bodoh
