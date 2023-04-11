Sebelumnya / Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede
Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin

Bastianini akan menjalani pemeriksaan kembali pada Selasa (11/4/2023), sebelum memutuskan apakah pembalap Ducati akan berangkat ke MotoGP Amerika Serikat.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Oleh:
Bastianini Jalani Pemeriksaan untuk Dapatkan Izin ke Austin

Mantan rider Gresini Racing tersebut sudah absen di Argentina akibat crash dalam Sprint Race pertama MotoGP Portugal. Ia bertubrukan dengan sesama pembalap Italia, Luca Marini. Hingga saat ini, nilainya nol.

Bastianini pun mengalami patah tulang belikat kanan, yang menyebabkan area tersebut tidak dapat digerakkan dan dinyatakan kurang fit. Sesampainya di Italia, ia diperiksa dan bersama para dokter, memutuskan untuk tidak menjalani operasi. La Bestia memilih untuk menjalani perawatan konservatif, dengan istirahat dan latihan rehabilitasi.

Hari ini, dia berada di Forli untuk menemui tim medis untuk mengetahui perkembangan pemulihan cederanya dan mengetahui apakah layak melakukan perjalanan ke Austin, Texas dan ambil bagian dalam balapan akhir pekan ini.

Jika diizinkan untuk melakukan perjalanan, maka ia masih harus menjalani pemeriksaan lebih lanjut oleh tim medis MotoGP pada Kamis depan di Austin.

Menurut peraturan, Ducati diwajibkan menurunkan dua pembalap akhir pekan ini. Jadi untuk mengantisipasi apa yang mungkin terjadi, test rider Borgo Panigale, Michele Pirro, akan siap membantu La Bestia tidak dapat berkompetisi.

 

Tahun lalu, di musim keduanya di kelas utama, Bastianini meraih kemenangan di putaran pembuka kejuaraan yang saat itu diadakan di Qatar serta mengulangi prestasinya di Grand Prix of the Americas. Pembalap Italia itu, yang memulai balapan dari posisi kelima, melakukan comeback spektakuler di bagian akhir balapan untuk mengalahkan Alex Rins dengan selisih dua detik dan Jack Miller, yang melengkapi podium, dengan gap 2,3 detik.

Musim spektakuler tersebut mengantarnya ke tim pabrikan Ducati dan menginspirasi Marco Bezzecchi, yang meraih kemenangan pertamanya di Grand Prix Argentina dengan mengendarai Desmosedici GP untuk tim VR46. Pemuda itu kini memimpin klasemen sementara dengan 50 poin, lebih banyak sembilan poin daripada juara bertahan Francesco Bagnaia.

Soal Insiden di Portimao, Bradl Sebut Marquez Terlalu Pede
