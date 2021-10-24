Galeri: Akhir Pekan Monumental Fabio Quartararo
Misano menghadirkan momen spesial bagi Fabio Quartararo akhir pekan ini. Pembalap Yamaha tersebut sukses menyegel gelar MotoGP 2021. Ia pun mencatatkan sejarah sebagai Prancis pertama yang mampu menjadi juara di kelas premier.
Fabio Quartararo tidak menyangka dirinya bisa mengklaim titel akhir pekan ini di Misano. Pasalnya, rider Monster Energy Yamaha itu gagal tampil kuat selama latihan dan kualifikasi Grand Prix Emilia Romagna. Ia pun harus memulai race dari grid ke-15.
Selain itu, rivalnya dalam perburan gelar, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia tampil sangat solid sepanjang akhir pekan, bahkan memimpin hampir sepanjang balapan sebelum mengalami crash di lap ke-23.
Kecelakaan rider Ducati Lenovo Team tersebut memang membantu Quartararo meraih gelar. Namun, El Diablo patut mendapatkan kredit sebab performanya pun meningkat signifikan dalam balapan.
Sempat keteteran selepas start, pemuda 22 tahun itu perlahan berhasil memperbaiki posisinya, dengan melakukan beberapa overtake. Ia bahkan sempat mencapai urutan ketiga sebelum disalip Enea Bastianini di lap terakhir.
Pada akhirnya, Fabio Quartararo sangat layak menjadi juara dunia MotoGP 2021. Pasalnya, El Diablo adalah pembalap paling konsisten musim ini, meraih 10 podium, lima di antaranya sebagai pemenang.
Yang tidak kalah penting, ia menorehkan catatan monumental, menjadi rider Prancis pertama yang mampu merengkuh gelar MotoGP. Jadi, tak berlebihan rasanya jika mengabadikan momen bersejarah Quartararo lewat foto-foto terbaik pilihan Motorsport.com Indonesia
