Sebelumnya / Mugello Jadi Kunci Sukses Fabio Quartararo Rebut Gelar Berikutnya / 10 Sisi Menarik Fabio Quartararo, antara Burger, Mode dan McLaren
MotoGP / MotoGP Emilia Romagna Galeri

Galeri: Akhir Pekan Monumental Fabio Quartararo

Oleh:
, Editor

Misano menghadirkan momen spesial bagi Fabio Quartararo akhir pekan ini. Pembalap Yamaha tersebut sukses menyegel gelar MotoGP 2021. Ia pun mencatatkan sejarah sebagai Prancis pertama yang mampu menjadi juara di kelas premier.

Galeri: Akhir Pekan Monumental Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo tidak menyangka dirinya bisa mengklaim titel akhir pekan ini di Misano. Pasalnya, rider Monster Energy Yamaha itu gagal tampil kuat selama latihan dan kualifikasi Grand Prix Emilia Romagna. Ia pun harus memulai race dari grid ke-15.

Selain itu, rivalnya dalam perburan gelar, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia tampil sangat solid sepanjang akhir pekan, bahkan memimpin hampir sepanjang balapan sebelum mengalami crash di lap ke-23.

Kecelakaan rider Ducati Lenovo Team tersebut memang membantu Quartararo meraih gelar. Namun, El Diablo patut mendapatkan kredit sebab performanya pun meningkat signifikan dalam balapan.

Baca Juga:

Sempat keteteran selepas start, pemuda 22 tahun itu perlahan berhasil memperbaiki posisinya, dengan melakukan beberapa overtake. Ia bahkan sempat mencapai urutan ketiga sebelum disalip Enea Bastianini di lap terakhir.    

Pada akhirnya, Fabio Quartararo sangat layak menjadi juara dunia MotoGP 2021. Pasalnya, El Diablo adalah pembalap paling konsisten musim ini, meraih 10 podium, lima di antaranya sebagai pemenang.

Yang tidak kalah penting, ia menorehkan catatan monumental, menjadi rider Prancis pertama yang mampu merengkuh gelar MotoGP. Jadi, tak berlebihan rasanya jika mengabadikan momen bersejarah Quartararo lewat foto-foto terbaik pilihan Motorsport.com Indonesia

Galeri: Fabio Quartararo Torehkan Sejarah di Misano
Galeri: Fabio Quartararo Torehkan Sejarah di Misano
1/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
5/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
6/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
7/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
9/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
10/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
11/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
12/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
13/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
14/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
15/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
16/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
17/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
18/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
19/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
20/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
21/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
22/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
23/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
24/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
25/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
26/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
27/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
28/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
29/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
30/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
31/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
32/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
33/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
34/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan keluarganya
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan keluarganya
35/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan keluarganya
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan keluarganya
36/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
37/50

Foto oleh: MotoGP

Motor Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Motor Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
38/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Ekspresi Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
39/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
40/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
41/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
42/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Motor Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
43/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
44/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan Jorge Lorenzo
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan Jorge Lorenzo
45/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan CEO Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan CEO Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta
46/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, berselebrasi dengan timnya
47/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
48/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
49/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Juara Dunia MotoGP 2021 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, dan Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
50/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Klik foto untuk melihat ukuran lebih besar.

Mugello Jadi Kunci Sukses Fabio Quartararo Rebut Gelar
Artikel sebelumnya

Mugello Jadi Kunci Sukses Fabio Quartararo Rebut Gelar
Artikel berikutnya

10 Sisi Menarik Fabio Quartararo, antara Burger, Mode dan McLaren

10 Sisi Menarik Fabio Quartararo, antara Burger, Mode dan McLaren
