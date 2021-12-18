Tiket
Sebelumnya / Sambut Tes MotoGP di Sepang, Malaysia Tetapkan Protokol Ketat Berikutnya / Casey Stoner Pilih Adaptasi ketimbang Dapat Motor Terbaik
MotoGP Berita

Lin Jarvis: Vinales Harus Atasi Iblis dalam Dirinya

Oleh:
Diterjemahkan oleh:
Xaveria Yunita
, Editor

Managing Director Yamaha MotoGP, Lin Jarvis, menyarankan Maverick Vinales untuk menjinakkan iblis yang ada dalam dirinya. Solusinya hanya dimiliki pembalap Aprilia itu sendiri.

Lin Jarvis: Vinales Harus Atasi Iblis dalam Dirinya

Telenovela antara Yamaha dan Vinales menyedot atensi di tengah musim 2021. Keretakan relasi antara kedua belah pihak kian lebar karena rentetan kekecewaan pembalap Spanyol itu atas performa YZR-M1.

Rapornya pun fluktuatif sehingga sulit mencapai podium. Pembalap berjuluk TopGun tersebut hanya menang sekali di MotoGP Qatar dan runner-up di Belanda.

Pada akhirnya, usai GP Belanda, ia mengumumkan hengkang lebih cepat. Padahal, kontraknya dengan Yamaha masih berlangsung hingga akhir 2022.

Pabrikan garpu tala yang sebelumnya masih ingin menahan hingga balapan penutup, lantas berubah pikiran. Berdasarkan data dua lap terakhir GP Styria, Yamaha curiga Vinales sengaja merusak motornya dengan gaya balap ugal-ugalan.

Ia pun diskors hingga Yamaha setuju membatalkan kontraknya. Beberapa hari kemudian, pembalap 26 tahun itu gabung Aprilia dan debut di Aragon.

Setiap melihat lagi kisah tersebut, Jarvis tak bisa menyembunyikan kejengkelan. Pria Inggris itu menyoroti kepribadian Vinales.

Di sisi lain, ia menyayangkan sifat rider yang datang dari Suzuki pada 2017. Padahal, Vinales punya talenta tak kalah hebat dari Fabio Quartararo.

Yamaha sudah berusaha membantunya, tapi tak kunjung mendapat hasil sesuai ekspektasi. Jarvis membandingkan dengan sang juara dunia MotoGP baru.

“Saya kira Maverick lebih rumit daripada Quartararo. Dia punya bakat asli sama seperti Fabio, tapi sulit menjadi pembalap reguler. Itu ditandai dari karakternya, yang mana karakternya naik turun,” tutur Jarvis kepada Motorsport.com.

“Dengan Maverick, kami selalu bilang bahwa dia punya potensi. Saya kira musim ini, dia bisa mendapat hasil sama dengan Fabio.

“Pada 2020, Fabio menang tiga balapan di tim satelit, sedangkan Maverick, bersama tim pabrikan, hanya satu. Dia lalu tahu seberapa cepat Quartararo.”

Lin Jarvis mengingatkan hanya Vinales yang bisa menyembuhkan kelemahannya. Ia harus lebih pandai mengatur emosi dan pikirannya.

“Saya kira Vinales masih berjuang melawan iblis dalam dirinya. Itu sesuatu yang hanya bisa diselesaikan sendiri. Hanya dia yang dapat mengelola pikiran dan hidupnya.”

