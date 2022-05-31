Joan Mir Isyaratkan Sudah Amankan Tempat untuk MotoGP 2023
Joan Mir melempar teka-teki kepada publik. Ia sudah tahu masa depannya dan berharap bisa segera mengumumkan keputusan untuk MotoGP 2023.
Turbulensi dilewati Joan Mir selama dua bulan terakhir. Kontraknya dengan Suzuki habis akhir musim ini dan sudah ada rencana perpanjangan.
Setelah balapan MotoGP Spanyol, ia tampak berseri dan mengisyaratkan sinyal bertahan dengan skuad pabrikan Hamamatsu. Namun, Senin (2/5/2022) siang, dunianya jungkir balik.
Suzuki mengumumkan bakal melikuidasi tim balap karena kendala biaya. Mereka juga tak peduli melanggar kontrak dengan MotoGP yang jatuh tempo pada 2026.
Sedih, kesal dan kecewa dirasakannya sepanjang pekan. Namun, manajer pembalap tersebut sigap mencarikan pekerjaan baru.
Honda Racing diprediksi akan jadi pelabuhan berikutnya. Tim tersebut juga tak menampik sudah bicara dengan perwakilan Mir.
Di Sirkuit Le Mans, manajernya keceplosan, “Jika HRC mengonfirmasi Pol Espargaro, maka kami berada dalam masalah.”
Hari Minggu kemarin, usai balapan di Sirkuit Mugello, juara bertahan MotoGP ditanya soal komentarnya sudah pasrah karena tak punya daya jual tinggi. Ia menjawab sambil tertawa, “Itu sudah kedaluwarsa.”
Mir kembali mengutarakan ingin segera memberitahukan kabar gembira kepada para penggemarnya.
“Saya harap bisa mengumumkan itu segera. Saya harap dapat mengatakan hal itu kepada Anda secepatnya, karena sangat penting untuk setiap orang mengetahui masa depannya aman. Tapi sekarang, saya tidak bisa membicarakan ini,” tuturnya.
Gonjang-ganjing Suzuki membuat psikologis Mir terdampak. Ia mengaku harmoni tim dalam paddock berbeda dari sebelumnya.
Pembalap Spanyol tersebut juga sering kehilangan motivasi. Ini menjadi pekerjaan rumah yang harus terus dicari obatnya setiap akhir pekan balapan, demi tidak kehilangan kans merebut poin.
Beban itu berkurang setelah didapat kesepakatan dari tim baru. Ia juga berharap bisa memberi kado perpisahan indah untuk Suzuki.
“Dengan situasi yang dialami Suzuki saat ini, musim terasa sangat panjang,” ujarnya.
“Ya, telah mengamankan masa depan tentu saja memotivasi, selalu seperti itu. Untuk setiap orang, bukan hanya pembalap saja.”
Joan Mir saat ini menghuni peringkat ke-10 klasemen dengan koleksi 56 poin. Ia belum menginjak podium sama sekali.
