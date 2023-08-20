Klasemen Usai MotoGP Austria: Bagnaia Pemimpin Absolut
Francesco Bagnaia merayakan kemenangan kelima dalam MotoGP 2023, di Red Bull Ring, Austria, Minggu (20/8/2023).
Sebelumnya pembalap Ducati itu juga mendominasi dalam Sprint Race, Sabtu kemarin. Dari dua balapan, ia kini mengoleksi total 251.
Jorge Martin yang pekan ini jadi tokoh antagonis karena menjatuhkan beberapa pembalap dalam Sprint Race, sekarang terpaut 62 poin dari sang penguasa absolut. Long lap penalty yang mesti dijalani pada Minggu ini, membuat kans bersaing di lini depan pun melayang.
Tidak ada perubahan dalam lima besar. Marco Bezzecchi yang menghuni podium ketiga kian dekat dengan Martin. Ia kini memiliki 183 poin, lebih sedikit enam poin dari rider Pramac Racing.
Brad Binder yang tampil luar biasa di kandang KTM, membawa pulang 29 poin hasil dari runner-up di dua lomba. Saldonya menjadi 160.
Johann Zarco, yang dikabarkan akan pindah ke LCR Honda, masih bertengger di peringkat kelima dengan 125 poin.
Pembalap VR46 lainnya, Luca Marini, mengalami kenaikan dari P7 ke P6 dengan 120 poin. Aleix Espargaro, yang menganggap Red Bull Ring menyulitkannya, yang turun satu tangga.
Jack Miller yang mendapat limpahan satu poin dari Pol Espargaro, yang diganjar hukuman tiga detik di akhir sesi, tetap duduk di urutan kedelapan.
Alex Marquez sangat agresif yang sayangnya gagal lagi naik podium. Rider Gresini Racing menuai total 92 poin. Maveric Vinales melengkapi 10 besar dengan 86 poin.
Marc Marquez mencetak poin untuk pertama kalinya dari balapan Minggu, setelah hampir satu tahun. Ini belum pernah terjadi sejak MotoGP Malaysia 2022. Pembalap Repsol Honda meraup empat poin dari finis P12. Ia tetap berada di peringkat ke-19 dengan 19 poin.
Klasemen Usai MotoGP Austria
|Pos
|Pembalap
|Poin
|1
|Pecco Bagnaia
|251
|37
|4
|12
|34
|7
|37
|29
|34
|20
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Jorge Martín
|189
|9
|13
|7
|19
|32
|27
|37
|15
|14
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|183
|16
|34
|14
|1
|28
|17
|16
|32
|9
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Brad Binder
|160
|10
|12
|8
|32
|19
|11
|4
|18
|17
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Johann Zarco
|125
|15
|20
|9
|2
|20
|22
|21
|-
|13
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Luca Marini
|120
|-
|15
|23
|10
|6
|18
|17
|9
|9
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Aleix Espargaró
|117
|11
|1
|6
|11
|13
|12
|1
|22
|30
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Jack Miller
|96
|15
|10
|1
|23
|-
|13
|17
|-
|11
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Alex Márquez
|92
|12
|21
|-
|8
|-
|-
|11
|11
|12
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|86
|25
|7
|13
|3
|1
|4
|-
|3
|18
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|73
|8
|10
|16
|6
|9
|5
|3
|7
|1
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|65
|2
|19
|8
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|2
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Augusto Fernández
|51
|3
|5
|6
|3
|13
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Alex Rins
|47
|6
|7
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|40
|3
|-
|13
|5
|-
|-
|6
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|37
|-
|6
|7
|4
|8
|2
|7
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|34
|4
|3
|-
|7
|7
|3
|2
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|2
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Marc Márquez
|19
|7
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Raúl Fernández
|14
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Dani Pedrosa
|13
|-
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Jonas Folger
|9
|-
|-
|4
|-
|3
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Pol Espargaró
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Joan Mir
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Michele Pirro
|5
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Danilo Petrucci
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Stefan Bradl
|5
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Iker Lecuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Klasemen Tim MotoGP
|Pos
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Pramac Racing Ducati
|314
|24
|33
|16
|21
|52
|49
|58
|15
|27
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Team VR46
|303
|16
|49
|37
|11
|34
|35
|33
|41
|18
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ducati Team
|285
|37
|4
|17
|34
|12
|45
|37
|36
|20
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|256
|25
|22
|9
|55
|19
|24
|21
|18
|28
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aprilia Racing Team
|208
|36
|8
|19
|14
|14
|16
|1
|30
|48
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|138
|10
|29
|24
|11
|15
|11
|7
|14
|3
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Gresini Racing
|129
|12
|27
|7
|12
|8
|2
|18
|11
|15
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Team LCR
|84
|10
|10
|34
|7
|7
|3
|2
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Tech3
|68
|3
|5
|10
|3
|16
|1
|5
|8
|11
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|RNF Racing
|58
|3
|2
|13
|6
|4
|-
|7
|4
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Repsol Honda Team
|24
|12
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Klasemen Konstruktor MotoGP
|Pos
|Konstruktor
|Poin
|1
|Ducati
|354
|37
|34
|32
|34
|37
|37
|37
|37
|32
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|201
|16
|22
|11
|32
|22
|15
|17
|18
|19
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|166
|25
|7
|19
|16
|13
|12
|7
|22
|32
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Honda
|93
|13
|7
|34
|7
|12
|6
|2
|8
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|93
|8
|19
|16
|6
|9
|6
|4
|14
|2
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Galeri MotoGP Austria
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Race MotoGP Austria: Bagnaia Sempurna, Marquez Lihat Bendera Finis
Pramac dan Zarco Berpisah Jalan Selepas MotoGP 2023
