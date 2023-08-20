Sebelumnya / Race MotoGP Austria: Bagnaia Sempurna, Marquez Lihat Bendera Finis Berikutnya / Pramac dan Zarco Berpisah Jalan Selepas MotoGP 2023
Klasemen Usai MotoGP Austria: Bagnaia Pemimpin Absolut

Francesco Bagnaia merayakan kemenangan kelima dalam MotoGP 2023, di Red Bull Ring, Austria, Minggu (20/8/2023).

Mario Galán
Oleh:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sebelumnya pembalap Ducati itu juga mendominasi dalam Sprint Race, Sabtu kemarin. Dari dua balapan, ia kini mengoleksi total 251.

Jorge Martin yang pekan ini jadi tokoh antagonis karena menjatuhkan beberapa pembalap dalam Sprint Race, sekarang terpaut 62 poin dari sang penguasa absolut. Long lap penalty yang mesti dijalani pada Minggu ini, membuat kans bersaing di lini depan pun melayang.

Tidak ada perubahan dalam lima besar. Marco Bezzecchi yang menghuni podium ketiga kian dekat dengan Martin. Ia kini memiliki 183 poin, lebih sedikit enam poin dari rider Pramac Racing.

Brad Binder yang tampil luar biasa di kandang KTM, membawa pulang 29 poin hasil dari runner-up di dua lomba. Saldonya menjadi 160.

Johann Zarco, yang dikabarkan akan pindah ke LCR Honda, masih bertengger di peringkat kelima dengan 125 poin.

Pembalap VR46 lainnya, Luca Marini, mengalami kenaikan dari P7 ke P6 dengan 120 poin. Aleix Espargaro, yang menganggap Red Bull Ring menyulitkannya, yang turun satu tangga.

Jack Miller yang mendapat limpahan satu poin dari Pol Espargaro, yang diganjar hukuman tiga detik di akhir sesi, tetap duduk di urutan kedelapan.

Alex Marquez sangat agresif yang sayangnya gagal lagi naik podium. Rider Gresini Racing menuai total 92 poin. Maveric Vinales melengkapi 10 besar dengan 86 poin.

Marc Marquez mencetak poin untuk pertama kalinya dari balapan Minggu, setelah hampir satu tahun. Ini belum pernah terjadi sejak MotoGP Malaysia 2022. Pembalap Repsol Honda meraup empat poin dari finis P12. Ia tetap berada di peringkat ke-19 dengan 19 poin.

Klasemen Usai MotoGP Austria

Pos Pembalap Poin Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Pecco Bagnaia 251 37 4 12 34 7 37 29 34 20 37 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Jorge Martín 189 9 13 7 19 32 27 37 15 14 16 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 183 16 34 14 1 28 17 16 32 9 16 - - - - - - - - - -
4 South Africa Brad Binder 160 10 12 8 32 19 11 4 18 17 29 - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Johann Zarco 125 15 20 9 2 20 22 21 - 13 3 - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Luca Marini 120 - 15 23 10 6 18 17 9 9 13 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain Aleix Espargaró 117 11 1 6 11 13 12 1 22 30 10 - - - - - - - - - -
8 Australia Jack Miller 96 15 10 1 23 - 13 17 - 11 6 - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Alex Márquez 92 12 21 - 8 - - 11 11 12 17 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain Maverick Viñales 86 25 7 13 3 1 4 - 3 18 12 - - - - - - - - - -
11 France Fabio Quartararo 73 8 10 16 6 9 5 3 7 1 8 - - - - - - - - - -
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli 65 2 19 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 6 - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Augusto Fernández 51 3 5 6 3 13 1 5 6 7 2 - - - - - - - - - -
14 Spain Alex Rins 47 6 7 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 40 3 - 13 5 - - 6 - 13 - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 37 - 6 7 4 8 2 7 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 34 4 3 - 7 7 3 2 8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Italy Enea Bastianini 24 - - - - - 8 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - -
19 Spain Marc Márquez 19 7 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain Raúl Fernández 14 - 2 - 1 - - 1 4 6 - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Spain Dani Pedrosa 13 - - - 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori 9 - - - - 4 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Germany Jonas Folger 9 - - 4 - 3 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain Pol Espargaró 8 - - - - - - - - 4 4 - - - - - - - - - -
25 Spain Joan Mir 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Italy Michele Pirro 5 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Italy Danilo Petrucci 5 - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Germany Stefan Bradl 5 - - - 2 - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 Spain Iker Lecuona   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Klasemen Tim MotoGP

Pos Tim Poin Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Pramac Racing Ducati 314 24 33 16 21 52 49 58 15 27 19 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Team VR46 303 16 49 37 11 34 35 33 41 18 29 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ducati Team 285 37 4 17 34 12 45 37 36 20 43 - - - - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 256 25 22 9 55 19 24 21 18 28 35 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 208 36 8 19 14 14 16 1 30 48 22 - - - - - - - - - -
6 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 138 10 29 24 11 15 11 7 14 3 14 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 129 12 27 7 12 8 2 18 11 15 17 - - - - - - - - - -
8 Monaco Team LCR 84 10 10 34 7 7 3 2 11 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Tech3 68 3 5 10 3 16 1 5 8 11 6 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Malaysia RNF Racing 58 3 2 13 6 4 - 7 4 19 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan Repsol Honda Team 24 12 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 - - - - - - - - - -

Klasemen Konstruktor MotoGP

Pos Konstruktor Poin Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 354 37 34 32 34 37 37 37 37 32 37 - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 201 16 22 11 32 22 15 17 18 19 29 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 166 25 7 19 16 13 12 7 22 32 13 - - - - - - - - - -
4 Honda 93 13 7 34 7 12 6 2 8 - 4 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 93 8 19 16 6 9 6 4 14 2 9 - - - - - - - - - -
 

Galeri MotoGP Austria

Joan Mir, Tim Repsol Honda
Joan Mir, Tim Repsol Honda
1/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
2/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Tim LCR Honda
Iker Lecuona, Tim LCR Honda
3/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
4/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
5/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Tim Repsol Honda
Joan Mir, Tim Repsol Honda
6/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, kecelakaan Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, kecelakaan Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
7/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, kecelakaan Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, kecelakaan Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
8/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
9/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
10/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
11/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
12/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
13/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
14/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
15/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
16/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
17/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Tim Balap Aprilia
Lorenzo Savadori, Tim Balap Aprilia
18/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Tim Balap Aprilia
19/19

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

