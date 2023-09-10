Klasemen Usai MotoGP San Marino: Martin Mulai Ancam Bagnaia
Franceso Bagnaia meninggalkan MotoGP San Marino, Minggu (10/9/2023), dengan kekecewaan dan penyesalan. Akibat gagal menang di kandang, kans mempertahankan mahkota juara dunia pun terancam.
Dalam seri terakhir Eropa, sebelum perjalanan jauh ke Asia, Jorge Martin tampil dominan. Pembalap Pramac Racing itu menyempurnakan akhir pekannya dengan pole position serta kemenangan ganda dalam Sprint Race dan balapan Minggu.
Dengan tambahan poin penuh, Martin tetap bertengger di peringkat kedua. Hanya saja, selisihnya dengan Bagnaia, pemuncak klasemen sementara yang meraup 283 poin, tinggal 36 poin.
Marco Bezzecchi yang merebut runner-up dari pilot pabrikan Ducati tersebut, belum bisa beranjak dari peringkat ketiga. Ia mengoleksi 218 poin.
Brad Binder yang crash dalam balapan panjang, belum tergeser dari peringkat keempat klasemen dengan 173 poin.
Marc Marquez memperlihatkan kinerja cukup bagus. Ia tidak jatuh dan mampu finis P8. Sayangya, tambahan akhir pekan ini tidak membuat peringkatnya membaik. Juara MotoGP enam kali tersebut masih ada di urutan ke-19 dengan 31 poin.
Di sisi lain, Pramac Racing terus memimpin klasemen tim, setelah menambahkan kemenangan baru lewat Jorge Martin.
Sementara, Ducati tetap dengan dominasi absolutnya atas KTM dalam klasemen kontruktor, yang melihat bagaimana Dani Pedrosa berada di ambang podium meskipun menjadi 'wild card' di Misano.
Klasemen Pembalap
|Pos
|Pembalap
|Poin
|1
|P. BAGNAIA
|283
|37
|4
|12
|34
|7
|37
|29
|34
|20
|37
|9
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|J. MARTÍN
|247
|9
|13
|7
|19
|32
|27
|37
|15
|14
|16
|21
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|M. BEZZECCHI
|218
|16
|34
|14
|1
|28
|17
|16
|32
|9
|16
|6
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|B. BINDER
|173
|10
|12
|8
|32
|19
|11
|4
|18
|17
|29
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|A. ESPARGARÓ
|160
|11
|1
|6
|11
|13
|12
|1
|22
|30
|10
|37
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|J. ZARCO
|147
|15
|20
|9
|2
|20
|22
|21
|-
|13
|3
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|L. MARINI
|135
|-
|15
|23
|10
|6
|18
|17
|9
|9
|13
|5
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|M. VIÑALES
|128
|25
|7
|13
|3
|1
|4
|-
|3
|18
|12
|27
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|A. MÁRQUEZ
|108
|12
|21
|-
|8
|-
|-
|11
|11
|12
|17
|10
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|J. MILLER
|104
|15
|10
|1
|23
|-
|13
|17
|-
|11
|6
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|F. QUARTARARO
|85
|8
|10
|16
|6
|9
|5
|3
|7
|1
|8
|9
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. MORBIDELLI
|68
|2
|19
|8
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|2
|6
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|M. OLIVEIRA
|65
|3
|-
|13
|5
|-
|-
|6
|-
|13
|-
|15
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|A. FERNÁNDEZ
|58
|3
|5
|6
|3
|13
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|A. RINS
|47
|6
|7
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|F. DI GIANNANTONIO
|43
|-
|6
|7
|4
|8
|2
|7
|-
|3
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|T. NAKAGAMI
|35
|4
|3
|-
|7
|7
|3
|2
|8
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|D. PEDROSA
|32
|-
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|M. MÁRQUEZ
|31
|7
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|E. BASTIANINI
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|2
|-
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|R. FERNÁNDEZ
|22
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|6
|-
|-
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|L. SAVADORI
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|J. FOLGER
|9
|-
|-
|4
|-
|3
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|P. ESPARGARÓ
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|J. MIR
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|M. PIRRO
|5
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|D. PETRUCCI
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|S. BRADL
|5
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|I. LECUONA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Klasemen Tim
|Pos
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|PRAMAC RACING DUCATI
|394
|24
|33
|16
|21
|52
|49
|58
|15
|27
|19
|37
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM VR46
|353
|16
|49
|37
|11
|34
|35
|33
|41
|18
|29
|11
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|DUCATI TEAM
|318
|37
|4
|17
|34
|12
|45
|37
|36
|20
|43
|10
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|296
|25
|22
|9
|55
|19
|24
|21
|18
|28
|35
|14
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|APRILIA RACING TEAM
|288
|36
|8
|19
|14
|14
|16
|1
|25
|48
|22
|64
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|YAMAHA FACTORY RACING
|153
|10
|29
|24
|11
|15
|11
|7
|14
|3
|14
|11
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|GRESINI RACING
|151
|12
|27
|7
|12
|8
|2
|18
|11
|15
|17
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|RNF RACING
|91
|3
|2
|13
|6
|4
|-
|7
|4
|19
|-
|15
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|TEAM LCR
|85
|10
|10
|34
|7
|7
|3
|2
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|TECH3
|75
|3
|5
|10
|3
|16
|1
|5
|8
|11
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|36
|12
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Klasemen Konstruktor
|os
|Casis
|Poin
|1
|Ducati
|416
|37
|34
|32
|34
|37
|37
|37
|37
|32
|37
|25
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|234
|16
|22
|11
|32
|22
|15
|17
|18
|19
|29
|14
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|218
|25
|7
|19
|16
|13
|12
|7
|22
|32
|13
|37
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Honda
|105
|13
|7
|34
|7
|12
|6
|2
|8
|-
|4
|3
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|105
|8
|19
|16
|6
|9
|6
|4
|14
|2
|9
|9
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Galeri MotoGP San Marino
