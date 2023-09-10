Sebelumnya / Race MotoGP San Marino: Kemenangan Sensasional Martin
MotoGP / San Marino GP Hasil

Klasemen Usai MotoGP San Marino: Martin Mulai Ancam Bagnaia

Franceso Bagnaia meninggalkan MotoGP San Marino, Minggu (10/9/2023), dengan kekecewaan dan penyesalan. Akibat gagal menang di kandang, kans mempertahankan mahkota juara dunia pun terancam.

Mario Galán
Oleh:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Dalam seri terakhir Eropa, sebelum perjalanan jauh ke Asia, Jorge Martin tampil dominan. Pembalap Pramac Racing itu menyempurnakan akhir pekannya dengan pole position serta kemenangan ganda dalam Sprint Race dan balapan Minggu.

Dengan tambahan poin penuh, Martin tetap bertengger di peringkat kedua. Hanya saja, selisihnya dengan Bagnaia, pemuncak klasemen sementara yang meraup 283 poin, tinggal 36 poin.

Marco Bezzecchi yang merebut runner-up dari pilot pabrikan Ducati tersebut, belum bisa beranjak dari peringkat ketiga. Ia mengoleksi 218 poin.

Brad Binder yang crash dalam balapan panjang, belum tergeser dari peringkat keempat klasemen dengan 173 poin.

Baca Juga:

Marc Marquez memperlihatkan kinerja cukup bagus. Ia tidak jatuh dan mampu finis P8. Sayangya, tambahan akhir pekan ini tidak membuat peringkatnya membaik. Juara MotoGP enam kali tersebut masih ada di urutan ke-19 dengan 31 poin.

Di sisi lain, Pramac Racing terus memimpin klasemen tim, setelah menambahkan kemenangan baru lewat Jorge Martin.

Sementara, Ducati tetap dengan dominasi absolutnya atas KTM dalam klasemen kontruktor, yang melihat bagaimana Dani Pedrosa berada di ambang podium meskipun menjadi 'wild card' di Misano.

Klasemen Pembalap

Pos Pembalap Poin Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 ItalyP. BAGNAIA 283 37 4 12 34 7 37 29 34 20 37 9 23 - - - - - - - -
2 SpainJ. MARTÍN 247 9 13 7 19 32 27 37 15 14 16 21 37 - - - - - - - -
3 ItalyM. BEZZECCHI 218 16 34 14 1 28 17 16 32 9 16 6 29 - - - - - - - -
4 South AfricaB. BINDER 173 10 12 8 32 19 11 4 18 17 29 6 7 - - - - - - - -
5 SpainA. ESPARGARÓ 160 11 1 6 11 13 12 1 22 30 10 37 6 - - - - - - - -
6 FranceJ. ZARCO 147 15 20 9 2 20 22 21 - 13 3 16 6 - - - - - - - -
7 ItalyL. MARINI 135 - 15 23 10 6 18 17 9 9 13 5 10 - - - - - - - -
8 SpainM. VIÑALES 128 25 7 13 3 1 4 - 3 18 12 27 15 - - - - - - - -
9 SpainA. MÁRQUEZ 108 12 21 - 8 - - 11 11 12 17 10 6 - - - - - - - -
10 AustraliaJ. MILLER 104 15 10 1 23 - 13 17 - 11 6 8 - - - - - - - - -
11 FranceF. QUARTARARO 85 8 10 16 6 9 5 3 7 1 8 9 3 - - - - - - - -
12 ItalyF. MORBIDELLI 68 2 19 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 6 2 1 - - - - - - - -
13 PortugalM. OLIVEIRA 65 3 - 13 5 - - 6 - 13 - 15 10 - - - - - - - -
14 SpainA. FERNÁNDEZ 58 3 5 6 3 13 1 5 6 7 2 7 - - - - - - - - -
15 SpainA. RINS 47 6 7 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 ItalyF. DI GIANNANTONIO 43 - 6 7 4 8 2 7 - 3 - 6 - - - - - - - - -
17 JapanT. NAKAGAMI 35 4 3 - 7 7 3 2 8 - - 1 - - - - - - - - -
18 SpainD. PEDROSA 32 - - - 13 - - - - - - - 19 - - - - - - - -
19 SpainM. MÁRQUEZ 31 7 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 - - - - - - - -
20 ItalyE. BASTIANINI 25 - - - - - 8 8 2 - 6 1 - - - - - - - - -
21 SpainR. FERNÁNDEZ 22 - 2 - 1 - - 1 4 6 - - 8 - - - - - - - -
22 ItalyL. SAVADORI 9 - - - - 4 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 GermanyJ. FOLGER 9 - - 4 - 3 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 SpainP. ESPARGARÓ 8 - - - - - - - - 4 4 - - - - - - - - - -
25 SpainJ. MIR 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 ItalyM. PIRRO 5 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 ItalyD. PETRUCCI 5 - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 GermanyS. BRADL 5 - - - 2 - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 SpainI. LECUONA   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Klasemen Tim

Pos Tim Poin Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy PRAMAC RACING DUCATI 394 24 33 16 21 52 49 58 15 27 19 37 43 - - - - - - - -
2 Italy TEAM VR46 353 16 49 37 11 34 35 33 41 18 29 11 39 - - - - - - - -
3 Italy DUCATI TEAM 318 37 4 17 34 12 45 37 36 20 43 10 23 - - - - - - - -
4 Austria RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 296 25 22 9 55 19 24 21 18 28 35 14 26 - - - - - - - -
5 Italy APRILIA RACING TEAM 288 36 8 19 14 14 16 1 25 48 22 64 21 - - - - - - - -
6 Japan YAMAHA FACTORY RACING 153 10 29 24 11 15 11 7 14 3 14 11 4 - - - - - - - -
7 Italy GRESINI RACING 151 12 27 7 12 8 2 18 11 15 17 16 6 - - - - - - - -
8 Malaysia RNF RACING 91 3 2 13 6 4 - 7 4 19 - 15 18 - - - - - - - -
9 Monaco TEAM LCR 85 10 10 34 7 7 3 2 11 - - 1 - - - - - - - - -
10 France TECH3 75 3 5 10 3 16 1 5 8 11 6 7 - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan REPSOL HONDA TEAM 36 12 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 - - - - - - - -
 

Klasemen Konstruktor

os Casis Poin Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 416 37 34 32 34 37 37 37 37 32 37 25 37 - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 234 16 22 11 32 22 15 17 18 19 29 14 19 - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 218 25 7 19 16 13 12 7 22 32 13 37 15 - - - - - - - -
4 Honda 105 13 7 34 7 12 6 2 8 - 4 3 9 - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 105 8 19 16 6 9 6 4 14 2 9 9 3 - - - - - - - -
 

Galeri MotoGP San Marino

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
1/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
2/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda, Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda, Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
3/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Tim Balap VR46
Luca Marini, Tim Balap VR46
4/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
5/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
6/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
7/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Tim Balap VR46
Luca Marini, Tim Balap VR46
8/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Kelinci
Kelinci
9/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
10/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Kelinci
Kelinci
11/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
12/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Kelinci
Kelinci
13/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing
Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing
14/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Tim LCR Honda
Takaaki Nakagami, Tim LCR Honda
15/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
16/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
17/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
18/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Tim Repsol Honda
Stefan Bradl, Tim Repsol Honda
19/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
20/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
21/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
22/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
23/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
24/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
25/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
26/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
27/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Tim Repsol Honda
Stefan Bradl, Tim Repsol Honda
28/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
29/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
30/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
31/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team bike
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team bike
32/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
33/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
34/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
35/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
36/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
37/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
38/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
39/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
40/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, kecelakaan Tim Balap Aprilia
41/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
42/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
43/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
44/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
45/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
46/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, kecelakaan Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, kecelakaan Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
47/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, kecelakaan Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, kecelakaan Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
48/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, kecelakaan Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, kecelakaan Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
49/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
50/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
51/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
52/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
53/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
54/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
55/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
56/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Tim Balap VR46
Luca Marini, Tim Balap VR46
57/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
58/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
59/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
60/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
61/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
62/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda, Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda, Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
63/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Tim Repsol Honda
64/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
65/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, Tim Ducati
66/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
67/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
68/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
69/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
70/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
71/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Long lap penalties
Long lap penalties
72/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
73/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
74/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
75/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
76/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Tim Balap Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Tim Balap Aprilia
77/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
78/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
79/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
80/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
81/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
Marco Bezzecchi, Tim Balap VR46
82/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
83/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Tim Repsol Honda
Stefan Bradl, Tim Repsol Honda
84/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, helm Tim Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, helm Tim Ducati
85/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
86/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
Maverick Vinales, Tim Balap Aprilia
87/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
88/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
89/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Penggemar
Penggemar
90/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
91/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
92/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Penggemar
Penggemar
93/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
94/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
95/105

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing