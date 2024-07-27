Live: Ducati Race of Champions
Tonton streaming Ducati Race of Champions 2024, dijadwalkan pada 27 Juli pukul 22.30 WIB.
Sebuah ajang unik, sorotan dari World Ducati Week, akan menampilkan 15 pembalap - termasuk juara bertahan MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia dan kampiun delapan kali Marc Marquez, bertarung di atas Ducati Panigale V4 di Misano.
