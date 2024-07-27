Semua Kejuaraan

MotoGP

Live: Ducati Race of Champions

Tonton streaming Ducati Race of Champions 2024, dijadwalkan pada 27 Juli pukul 22.30 WIB.

Sebuah ajang unik, sorotan dari World Ducati Week, akan menampilkan 15 pembalap - termasuk juara bertahan MotoGP  Francesco Bagnaia dan kampiun delapan kali Marc Marquez, bertarung di atas Ducati Panigale V4 di Misano.

Artikel sebelumnya Kenapa F1 atau MotoGP Tak Masuk di Olimpiade?

Berita terbaru

Bagnaia Pemenang Ducati 'Race of Champions', Marquez Memaksakan P3

Kualifikasi F1 GP Belgia: Verstappen Dominan Libas Leclrec dan Perez

Live: Ducati Race of Champions

Problem Komunikasi Radio Verstappen dan Lambiase Sudah Diselesaikan

