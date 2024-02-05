Marini Puas Lebih Aktif Berperan dalam Pengembangan Honda RC213V
Luca Marini mengaku puas bisa berpartisipasi dalam Shakedown MotoGP di Sepang, memanfaatkan konsensi yand diperoleh Honda. Jebolan Akademi VR46 itu berkontribusi aktif dalam pengembangan RC213V lewat masukannya.
Musim baru, babak baru. Honda memulai lagi dengan Luca Marini, yang menggantikan Marc Marquez di tim pabrikan. Pembalap asal Tavullia itu berkesempatan untuk melanjutkan proses adaptasi dan pembelajaran lewat Shakedown MotoGP.
"Saya menyukai peran baru ini, saya memiliki hubungan yang baik dengan semua orang di dalam kotak dan kami banyak tertawa," kata Marini pada akhir Shakedown yang berlangsung selama tiga hari di Malaysia.
Luca Marini dan Honda telah melakukan pendekatan pertama pada tes MotoGP Valencia, November silam. Tetapi pekerjaan yang sebenarnya dimulai pada hari-hari Shakedown ini, di mana Honda menghadirkan banyak fitur dan solusi baru yang bertujuan untuk meningkatkan RC213V supaya kembali kompetitif.
Di akhir tiga hari pengujian, Maro menyimpulkan dan menarik keseimbangan pertama.
"Itu adalah hari yang sangat sibuk, dengan banyak hal yang harus dicoba dan saya menghabiskan banyak waktu dengan para insinyur untuk mencoba menemukan arah, tetapi bagi saya itu bagus, saya bersenang-senang,” ucapnya.
Kegembiraan adalah hal yang tidak dimiliki pendahulunya. Pasalnya, ia mengambil rute yang berbeda untuk kembali merasakan sensasi yang dirasakan Marini dalam tesnya dengan Honda.
"Saya pikir ada sedikit peningkatan, kami perlu menemukan lebih banyak kecepatan, tetapi tampaknya kami berada di jalur yang benar. Setelah dua hari pengujian, kami telah mengumpulkan banyak informasi untuk dikerjakan sebelum Qatar untuk beberapa hal baru,” tuturnya.
“Shakedown ini juga akan sangat berguna menjelang tiga hari pengujian resmi berikutnya. Pada kesempatan itu, dengan semua rider berada di lintasan, kami akan dapat lebih memahami level motor kami.”
Kontak pertama dengan Honda di Valencia tidak begitu menyenangkan, tetapi di Sepang situasinya tampaknya telah sedikit berubah.
"Ada peningkatan yang baik, juga karena di Valencia sensasinya tidak terlalu bagus. Sekarang, semuanya berjalan ke arah yang benar, meskipun kami masih perlu bekerja di beberapa area, terutama pada akselerasi, keluar dari tikungan, dan mencoba mendapatkan lebih banyak daya cengkeram,” ia mengungkapkan.
“Lalu ada aerodinamika, di mana kami memiliki lebih sedikit pengalaman dibandingkan dengan pabrikan lain yang mengadopsi banyak solusi. Tapi kami juga punya ide, saya pikir saya telah memberikan beberapa ide yang sangat bagus untuk orang Jepang."
Peran Marini kini berubah, dari pembalap Ducati di tim satelit, ia kini menjadi bagian dari proyek besar di tim pabrikan tersukses dalam sejarah. Ini tentu saja merupakan langkah besar dalam hal pertumbuhan profesional, tetapi juga dalam hal tanggung jawab dan diversifikasi pekerjaan.
"Ini sedikit mengubah banyak hal, karena Anda tidak pernah melakukan dua balapan berturut-turut dengan motor yang sama. Anda mencoba banyak hal, ini bukan tentang menemukan performa terbaik, ini tentang memahami sensasi di atas motor untuk menemukan arah sepanjang musim,” ia menuturkan.
"Ini adalah cara kerja yang berbeda, tetapi akan terbayar untuk masa depan dan saya senang bahwa semua rider Honda memiliki perasaan yang sama, kami menuju ke arah yang sama, ini akan membuat pekerjaan para insinyur lebih mudah.
“Bradl adalah penguji terbaik yang kami miliki saat ini. Dani Pedrosa masih merupakan pembalap top seperti yang kita lihat di wild card, tapi Stefan bekerja dengan baik dan kami memiliki hubungan yang baik. Dia akan dapat banyak membantu kami," lanjut Marini, yang juga memuji kinerja tim penguji, dengan Stefan Bradl sebagai referensi di lintasan.
Luca Marini, Tim Repsol Honda
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Di Honda, mereka bekerja keras untuk kembali ke puncak dan Marini merasa RC213V memiliki banyak ruang untuk berkembang.
"Motor ini memiliki potensi yang bagus, menyenangkan untuk dikendarai saat Anda sendirian... Karena Anda tidak melihat performa pembalap lain (tertawa). Anda merasa melakukan pekerjaan dengan baik, tetapi kemudian ketika Anda melewati garis finis, waktunya sedikit lebih lambat dari yang Anda harapkan,” katanya.
“Kami harus bekerja keras, ini baru balapan pertama dengan motor baru dan sangat berbeda dari tahun lalu. Kami harus pintar untuk berkembang dalam waktu sesingkat mungkin, kami memiliki konsesi tetapi tidak terlalu sulit untuk melakukannya dengan cepat. Ducati dan KTM telah mengerjakan paket mereka selama bertahun-tahun, kami baru saja memulainya sekarang.
"Kekuatan Honda? Sulit untuk mengatakannya, motor ini mudah dan menyenangkan untuk dikendarai, tetapi untuk mendapatkan performa maksimal, Anda membutuhkan sesuatu yang lebih dari segi teknis.
“Saya menikmatinya, motor ini memiliki sasis yang bagus, tapi kami harus lebih cepat. Saat ini, seperti yang saya katakan, fitur terbaik dari motor ini adalah menyenangkan untuk dikendarai, tetapi jika Anda kurang cepat, Anda akan kehilangan kenikmatan tersebut.”
Pengalaman dengan Ducati tentu akan membantunya, tetapi waktu yang tersedia untuk berkembang tidak banyak, terutama mengingat betapa cepatnya para pesaing berkembang.
"Pengalaman dengan Ducati cukup untuk memungkinkan saya mengembangkan motor dan saya senang Honda mengikuti indikasi saya. Saya mencoba untuk menjadi sangat tepat dan jelas dalam komentar saya, untuk berkomunikasi dengan cara terbaik dengan orang Jepang. Ini bisa jadi sulit, tetapi kami saling memahami dan setiap kali mereka memberikan sesuatu yang lebih baik dari yang Anda harapkan,” ia menerangkan.
“Kami harus pintar-pintar menemukan performa dengan cepat karena para rival membuat langkah besar ke depan. KTM terlihat luar biasa, Yamaha sangat cepat di lintasan lurus. Honda berada dalam situasi yang baik, kami harus bekerja, saya percaya pada mereka dan pada proyek ini.”