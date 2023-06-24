Martin Coba Salip Quartararo Lalu Tekanan Meningkat
Jorge Martin mencoba bersaing dalam sprint race MotoGP Belanda, Sabtu (24/6/2023), setelah start dari posisi kesepuluh. Namun, masalah pada ban membuat laju motornya terhenti.
Sabtu ini tidak mudah bagi pilot Pramac Racing yang tiba di Assen dengan penuh energi setelah memenangi dua balapan di Sachsenring. Dalam latihan bebas, ia masih kompetitif.
Masalah pembalap Spanyol itu dimulai pada babak kualifikasi, ketika sebuah kecelakaan membuatnya memiliki lebih sedikit pilihan. Ia harus mengambil risiko 'serangan waktu' dengan motor kedua. Dengan demikian, Martin berada di urutan kesepuluh, jauh dari Marco Bezzecchi dan Francesco Bagnaia yang bertakhta di podium.
Dalam sprint race, yang kedelapan musim ini di MotoGP, Martin mencoba memperbaikinya di tahap awal, dan berhasil naik ke posisi kelima. Namun, ia melihat lajunya terhenti ketika mengejar rombongan Bagnaia, Brad Binder dan Fabio Quartararo.
Ban mulai kepanasan saat dia memposisikan dirinya. Problem ban Michelin yang dilaporkan beberapa pembalap di kelas utama musim ini.
Di akhir Sprint Race, ia menjelaskan kepada DAZN apa yang telah terjadi padanya. Ia menyesali hasil buruknya dalam latihan kualifikasi di pagi hari yang menghambat pilihannya untuk balapan, saat poin sudah dibagikan.
"Tidak lama kemudian saya mulai mengalami masalah tekanan pada ban depan," ia merinci. "Ketika saya mencoba menyalip Fabio, ia menabrak saya, jadi dari sana saya hanya mencoba menyelesaikan balapan. Saya juga mengalami banyak getaran pada ban belakang.
"Saat tekanan naik, Anda tidak akan pernah kembali normal. Jelas bahwa waktu adalah masalah, tetapi alasannya adalah tekanan.
“Saat saya mencoba melewati Fabio, semuanya berjalan salah. Tapi, saya bertarung dengan grup podium. Satu-satunya cara untuk mengatur tekanan depan adalah dengan memulai dengan tekanan terendah, tetapi kemudian kita akan lihat kapan norma itu masuk, " lanjutnya, mengenai aturan yang ingin diadopsi di kelas utama yang menyatukan sistem untuk memeriksa dan memantau tekanan senyawa semua pilot.
Namun, Martín menegaskan bahwa Bezzecchi, pemenang sprint, selangkah lebih maju: " Saya pikir dia memiliki sedikit lebih banyak dari yang lain . Sayang sekali dia harus start dari urutan kesepuluh. Catatan waktu yang lebih baik akan membuat segalanya lebih mudah bagi saya." ", katanya menyelesaikan.
