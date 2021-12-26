Tiket
MotoGP Breaking news

MotoGP: 27 Pembalap MotoGP yang Ganti Nomor

Oleh:
, Featured writer
Diterjemahkan oleh:
Xaveria Yunita
, Editor

Dalam beberapa tahun terakhir di MotoGP, ada 27 pembalap yang mengganti nomornya dengan alasan tertentu.

MotoGP: 27 Pembalap MotoGP yang Ganti Nomor

Setiap nomor yang dipilih pembalap biasanya punya arti tersendiri. Sebab, itu jadi identitas mereka sepanjang musim, bahkan mungkin selama kariernya.

Karena 1 khusus untuk para juara musim sebelumnya, maka angka 2 sampai 99 bebas dipakai, kecuali untuk nomor yang dipensiunkan. Nomor 34 Kevin Schwantz, #65 Loris Capirossi, #74 mendiang Daijiro Kato yang meninggal di Suzuka 2003, adalah nomor yang tak boleh dipakai pada level premier.

Berbagai alasan jadi pertimbangan pembalap memilih nomor, seperti kebutuhan komersial, sentimental, atau posisi kala mengakhiri balapan.

Ketika menemukan angka yang tepat, biasanya para rider setia terus memakainya hingga akhir karier. Contohnya, Valentino Rossi yang identik dengan nomor 46, yang terinspirasi dari sang ayah. Bahkan ketika mengangkat trofi juara dunia MotoGP, ia tak mau ganti jadi #1.

Langkah serupa diambil pembalap Repsol Honda, Marc Marquez, yang terus memakai nomor 93. Mungkin ia tak mau terkena kutukan nomor 1.

Ada juga pembalap MotoGP yang memutuskan untuk melepaskan nomor lama. Motifnya berbeda-beda, di antaranya angka yang dipakai di Moto2 tak tersedia dalam kelas atas.

Tapi pada dasarnya, mereka ingin menandai babak baru dalam karier. Jorge Lorenzo ganti dari 48 ke 99 lalu 1 setelah juara dunia dan kembali ke 99.

Andrea Dovizioso terpaksa menanggalkan #34 karena angka itu dipensiunkan di MotoGP. Pembalap RNF Racing itu pun memilih 04.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/dovizioso.png" width="50" />Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)
1/28

Foto oleh: Miquel Liso

#34 Andrea Dovizioso (125) - 2004
#34 Andrea Dovizioso (125) - 2004
2/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/zarco.png" width="60" />Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)
3/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#14 Johann Zarco (125) - 2009
#14 Johann Zarco (125) - 2009
4/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavier Siméon (Reale Avintia Racing)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/simeon2.png" width="50" />Xavier Siméon (Reale Avintia Racing)
5/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#19 Xavier Simeon (Moto2) - 2009
#19 Xavier Simeon (Moto2) - 2009
6/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#12 Maverick Vinales (MotoGP 2019)
#12 Maverick Vinales (MotoGP 2019)
7/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/vinales.png" width="50" />Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)
8/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/pedrosa.png" width="50" />Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team)
9/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#3 Dani Pedrosa (MotoGP) - 2009
#3 Dani Pedrosa (MotoGP) - 2009
10/28

Foto oleh: Bridgestone Corporation

Takaaki Nakagami (Team LCR Honda)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2017/RIDERS_NUMBERS/Nakagami.png" width="25" /> Takaaki Nakagami (Team LCR Honda)
11/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#73 Takaaki Nakagami (125) - 2009
#73 Takaaki Nakagami (125) - 2009
12/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/aleix.png" width="50" />Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)
13/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#44 Aleix Espargaró (2009) - MotoGP
#44 Aleix Espargaró (2009) - MotoGP
14/28

Foto oleh: Pramac Racing

Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/miller.png" width="50" />Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing)
15/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#8 Jack Miller (Moto3) - 2014
#8 Jack Miller (Moto3) - 2014
16/28

Foto oleh: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Pol Espargaró (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/pol.png" width="50" />Pol Espargaró (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)
17/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#40 Pol Espargaró (Moto2) - 2013
#40 Pol Espargaró (Moto2) - 2013
18/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Álex Rins (Team Suzuki MotoGP)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/rins.png" width="50" />Álex Rins (Team Suzuki MotoGP)
19/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#40 Alex Rins (Moto2) - 2016
#40 Alex Rins (Moto2) - 2016
20/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/rabat.png" width="50" />Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing)
21/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#12 Tito Rabat (125) - 2007
#12 Tito Rabat (125) - 2007
22/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)
<img src="http://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/custom/car-thumbs/MOTOGP_2018/NUMBERS/lorenzo.png" width="50" /> Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)
23/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#48 Jorge Lorenzo (MotoGP) - 2008
#48 Jorge Lorenzo (MotoGP) - 2008
24/28

Foto oleh: Yamaha Motor Racing

#63 Francesco Bagnaia
#63 Francesco Bagnaia
25/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#42 Francesco Bagnaia (Moto2 2018)
#42 Francesco Bagnaia (Moto2 2018)
26/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#88 Miguel Oliveira (MotoGP 2019)
#88 Miguel Oliveira (MotoGP 2019)
27/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#44 Miguel Oliveira (Moto2 2018)
#44 Miguel Oliveira (Moto2 2018)
28/28

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Berikut daftar para pembalap MotoGP yang ganti nomor.

Pembalap

Nomor terakhir MotoGP

 Nomor yang pernah dipakai
Andrea Dovizioso 04 34
Johann Zarco 5 14
Xavier Simeon 10 19
Dani Pedrosa 26 3, 2
Takaaki Nakagami 30 73
Aleix Espargaró  41 41, 42
Jack Miller 43 8
Pol Espargaró 44 40
Álex Rins 42 40
Tito Rabat 53 12, 80
Jorge Lorenzo 99 48
Miguel Oliveira 88 44
Fabio Quartararo 20 40
Pecco Bagnaia  63 21, 42 
Maverick Viñales  12 25, 40 
Brad Binder 33 41 
Marco Melandri 33 13, 3, 5 
Hiroshi Aoyama 7 4, 73 

Mika Kallio

 82 36 
Jonathan Rea 56 65
Alex Márquez  73 12
Jorge Martín 89 88
Remy Gardner 87 2
Raúl Fernández 25 31
Marco Bezzecchi 72 12
Fabio Di Giannantonio 49 4, 21
Enea Bastianini 23 33
dibagikan
komentar
