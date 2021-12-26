MotoGP: 27 Pembalap MotoGP yang Ganti Nomor
Dalam beberapa tahun terakhir di MotoGP, ada 27 pembalap yang mengganti nomornya dengan alasan tertentu.
Setiap nomor yang dipilih pembalap biasanya punya arti tersendiri. Sebab, itu jadi identitas mereka sepanjang musim, bahkan mungkin selama kariernya.
Karena 1 khusus untuk para juara musim sebelumnya, maka angka 2 sampai 99 bebas dipakai, kecuali untuk nomor yang dipensiunkan. Nomor 34 Kevin Schwantz, #65 Loris Capirossi, #74 mendiang Daijiro Kato yang meninggal di Suzuka 2003, adalah nomor yang tak boleh dipakai pada level premier.
Berbagai alasan jadi pertimbangan pembalap memilih nomor, seperti kebutuhan komersial, sentimental, atau posisi kala mengakhiri balapan.
Ketika menemukan angka yang tepat, biasanya para rider setia terus memakainya hingga akhir karier. Contohnya, Valentino Rossi yang identik dengan nomor 46, yang terinspirasi dari sang ayah. Bahkan ketika mengangkat trofi juara dunia MotoGP, ia tak mau ganti jadi #1.
Langkah serupa diambil pembalap Repsol Honda, Marc Marquez, yang terus memakai nomor 93. Mungkin ia tak mau terkena kutukan nomor 1.
Ada juga pembalap MotoGP yang memutuskan untuk melepaskan nomor lama. Motifnya berbeda-beda, di antaranya angka yang dipakai di Moto2 tak tersedia dalam kelas atas.
Tapi pada dasarnya, mereka ingin menandai babak baru dalam karier. Jorge Lorenzo ganti dari 48 ke 99 lalu 1 setelah juara dunia dan kembali ke 99.
Andrea Dovizioso terpaksa menanggalkan #34 karena angka itu dipensiunkan di MotoGP. Pembalap RNF Racing itu pun memilih 04.
Berikut daftar para pembalap MotoGP yang ganti nomor.
|Pembalap
|
Nomor terakhir MotoGP
|Nomor yang pernah dipakai
|Andrea Dovizioso
|04
|34
|Johann Zarco
|5
|14
|Xavier Simeon
|10
|19
|Dani Pedrosa
|26
|3, 2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|30
|73
|Aleix Espargaró
|41
|41, 42
|Jack Miller
|43
|8
|Pol Espargaró
|44
|40
|Álex Rins
|42
|40
|Tito Rabat
|53
|12, 80
|Jorge Lorenzo
|99
|48
|Miguel Oliveira
|88
|44
|Fabio Quartararo
|20
|40
|Pecco Bagnaia
|63
|21, 42
|Maverick Viñales
|12
|25, 40
|Brad Binder
|33
|41
|Marco Melandri
|33
|13, 3, 5
|Hiroshi Aoyama
|7
|4, 73
|
Mika Kallio
|82
|36
|Jonathan Rea
|56
|65
|Alex Márquez
|73
|12
|Jorge Martín
|89
|88
|Remy Gardner
|87
|2
|Raúl Fernández
|25
|31
|Marco Bezzecchi
|72
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|49
|4, 21
|Enea Bastianini
|23
|33
