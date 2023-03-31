Practice 2 MotoGP Argentina: Espargaro Puncaki Tabel, Quartararo Q1
Aleix Espargaro dan Maverick Vinales menunjukkan potensi brutal Aprilia dalam MotoGP Argentina, di mana mereka memimpin catatan waktu Practice 2, Jumat (31/3/2023).
Pasangan tim pabrikan Aprilia tersebut bergantian memuncaki tabel best lap. Seiring dengan prestasi tersebut, tak heran kalau mereka diidentifikasi sebagai dua favorit utama untuk memperebutkan posisi terdepan Sprint Race dan balapan, Minggu.
Pada akhirnya, Espargaro yang berada di peringkat pertama denan selisih 0,1 detik. Gaya Marco Bezzecchi tampaknya cocok dengan karakter Termas de Rio Hondo. Ia menjadi pemimpin legion Ducati di sana.
Pembalap VR46 Racing tersebut menuntaskan sesi di urutan ketiga, tertinggal 0,2 detik dari rider #41. Mitranya di tim milik Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, berada tepat di belakangnya.
Best lap kelima jatuh ke tangan Johann Zarco. Juara bertahan MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia finis P6 di depan pembalap muda Pramac, Jorge Martin.
Takaaki Nakagami terus membuat penonton berdecak kagum. Tak ada Marc Marquez, rider LCR itu malah bisa moncer. Ia merupakan pembalap Honda nomor satu selama latihan di Termas.
Pembalap Jepang itu hanya unggul 0,009 dari Franco Morbidelli (P9), yang secara mengejutkan lebih kompetitif daripada rekannya di Yamaha Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo (14).
Alex Rins menutup posisi sepuluh besar. Dengan demikian, menjadi grup yang akan langsung lolos ke babak kualifikasi kedua (QP2). Pembalap LCR, yang mewarisi motor Marc Marquez untuk grand prix ini, mengasapi Alex Marquez dengan selisih 0,067 detik.
Joan Mir, pada gilirannya, finis di urutan ke-13, keadaan yang akan membuat pembalap Spanyol itu harus berjuang dari. Sang juara dunia bersama Suzuki (2020) akan menghadapi kampiun MotoGP 2021, Fabio Quartararo (ke-14), serta Brad Binder (ke-12) dan Jack Miller (ke-16), dua pebalap resmi KTM.
Hasil Practice 2 MotoGP Argentina
|Pos
|#
|Rider
|Motor
|Lap
|Waktu
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|21
|1'38.518
|2
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|26
|1'38.680
|0.162
|0.162
|3
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|24
|1'38.767
|0.249
|0.087
|4
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|25
|1'38.833
|0.315
|0.066
|5
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|22
|1'38.909
|0.391
|0.076
|6
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|20
|1'38.944
|0.426
|0.035
|7
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|25
|1'39.006
|0.488
|0.062
|8
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|25
|1'39.071
|0.553
|0.065
|9
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|23
|1'39.080
|0.562
|0.009
|10
|42
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|24
|1'39.117
|0.599
|0.037
|Lihat hasil lengkap
Practice 1 MotoGP Argentina: Vinales Sulit Diredam, Nakagami P4
Quartararo Tak Bisa Gunakan Tenaga Mesin YZR-M1 Secara Penuh
Espargaro: Motor Kami Kurang Grip dan Terlalu Banyak Bergerak
Espargaro: Motor Kami Kurang Grip dan Terlalu Banyak Bergerak
Espargaro: Marquez Seharusnya Dilarang Tampil Satu Laga
Espargaro: Marquez Seharusnya Dilarang Tampil Satu Laga
Aleix Espargaro Kembangkan Helm Berteknologi MIPS untuk Lindungi Otak
Aleix Espargaro Kembangkan Helm Berteknologi MIPS untuk Lindungi Otak
Espargaro Jalani Pemulihan Usai Operasi Atasi Fibrosis Otot
Espargaro Jalani Pemulihan Usai Operasi Atasi Fibrosis Otot
Sindrom Kompartemen Kambuh, Espargaro Pertimbangkan Operasi
Sindrom Kompartemen Kambuh, Espargaro Pertimbangkan Operasi
Aprilia Akhirnya Ungkap Sayap yang Disembunyikan di Sepang
Aprilia Akhirnya Ungkap Sayap yang Disembunyikan di Sepang
Berita terbaru
Kualifikasi MotoGP Argentina: Motor Terbakar, Marquez Raih Pole Perdana
Kualifikasi MotoGP Argentina: Motor Terbakar, Marquez Raih Pole Perdana
Free Practice MotoGP Argentina: Bagnaia Melenggang ke Puncak Tabel
Free Practice MotoGP Argentina: Bagnaia Melenggang ke Puncak Tabel
Practice 3 Moto2 Argentina: Alonso Lopez Tak Tertandingi
Practice 3 Moto2 Argentina: Alonso Lopez Tak Tertandingi
Practice 3 Moto3 Argentina: Fenati Paling Cepat
Practice 3 Moto3 Argentina: Fenati Paling Cepat
