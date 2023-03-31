Sebelumnya / Practice 1 MotoGP Argentina: Vinales Sulit Diredam, Nakagami P4 Berikutnya / Quartararo Tak Bisa Gunakan Tenaga Mesin YZR-M1 Secara Penuh
Practice 2 MotoGP Argentina: Espargaro Puncaki Tabel, Quartararo Q1

Aleix Espargaro dan Maverick Vinales menunjukkan potensi brutal Aprilia dalam MotoGP Argentina, di mana mereka memimpin catatan waktu Practice 2, Jumat (31/3/2023).

Pasangan tim pabrikan Aprilia tersebut bergantian memuncaki tabel best lap. Seiring dengan prestasi tersebut, tak heran kalau mereka diidentifikasi sebagai dua favorit utama untuk memperebutkan posisi terdepan Sprint Race dan balapan, Minggu.

Pada akhirnya, Espargaro yang berada di peringkat pertama denan selisih 0,1 detik. Gaya Marco Bezzecchi tampaknya cocok dengan karakter Termas de Rio Hondo. Ia menjadi pemimpin legion Ducati di sana.

Pembalap VR46 Racing tersebut menuntaskan sesi di urutan ketiga, tertinggal 0,2 detik dari rider #41. Mitranya di tim milik Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, berada tepat di belakangnya.

Best lap kelima jatuh ke tangan Johann Zarco. Juara bertahan MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia finis P6 di depan pembalap muda Pramac, Jorge Martin.

Takaaki Nakagami terus membuat penonton berdecak kagum. Tak ada Marc Marquez, rider LCR itu malah bisa moncer. Ia merupakan pembalap Honda nomor satu selama latihan di Termas.

Pembalap Jepang itu hanya unggul 0,009 dari Franco Morbidelli (P9), yang secara mengejutkan lebih kompetitif daripada rekannya di Yamaha Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo (14).

Alex Rins menutup posisi sepuluh besar. Dengan demikian, menjadi grup yang akan langsung lolos ke babak kualifikasi kedua (QP2). Pembalap LCR, yang mewarisi motor Marc Marquez untuk grand prix ini, mengasapi Alex Marquez dengan selisih 0,067 detik.

Joan Mir, pada gilirannya, finis di urutan ke-13, keadaan yang akan membuat pembalap Spanyol itu harus berjuang dari. Sang juara dunia bersama Suzuki (2020) akan menghadapi kampiun MotoGP 2021, Fabio Quartararo (ke-14), serta Brad Binder (ke-12) dan Jack Miller (ke-16), dua pebalap resmi KTM.

Hasil Practice 2 MotoGP Argentina

Pos # Rider Motor Lap Waktu Gap Interval
1 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 21 1'38.518    
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 26 1'38.680 0.162 0.162
3 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 24 1'38.767 0.249 0.087
4 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 25 1'38.833 0.315 0.066
5 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 22 1'38.909 0.391 0.076
6 1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 1'38.944 0.426 0.035
7 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 25 1'39.006 0.488 0.062
8 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 25 1'39.071 0.553 0.065
9 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 23 1'39.080 0.562 0.009
10 42 Spain Alex Rins Honda 24 1'39.117 0.599 0.037
