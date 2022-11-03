Quartararo: Saya Ingin Nikmati Balapan, Tidak Stres soal Titel
Fabio Quartararo butuh keajaiban untuk mempertahankan titel MotoGP. Dia harus menang balapan terakhir musim ini dan Pecco Bagnaia finis ke-14 atau lebih belakang.
Kejuaraan Dunia MotoGP akan ditentukan akhir pekan ini dalam Grand Prix Valencia, di mana Pecco Bagnaia tiba sebagai pemimpin tabel umum dengan 23 poin lebih banyak dari posisi kedua, Fabio Quartararo, satu-satunya pembalap yang masih punya kans mengambil mahkota.
Jarak antara keduanya berarti opsi untuk juara bertahan praktis sangat minim dan El Diablo memerlukan keajaiban sejati. Bagaimana pun, hasil yang dikejar pembalap Prancis itu terjadi dalam dua kesempatan musim ini.
Quartararo mencapai tiga kemenangan tahun ini, dan semua terjadi pada paruh pertama, di Portimao, Barcelona dan Sachsenring, yang terakhir berurutan. Dalam dua balapan itu, Bagnaia mengalami sekali crash dan nol poin.
Jika akhir seperti itu terulang, juara akan jadi milik pemuda Prancis. Begitu juga ketika Quartararo menang dan Pecco melewati garis finis di urutan ke-14 atau lebih buruk.
Hasil lain, tidak ada kemenangan untuk rider Yamaha dan pembalap Ducati finis 13 teratas akan membuatnya jadi juara baru.
Di Yamaha, mereka sadar dengan sedikitnya peluang menguntungkan. Meski mereka ingat dengan sempurnya, bagaimana dalam situasi serupa pada 2006, pembalap mereka Valentino Rossi datang ke Valencia sebagai pembalap dan crash mencegahnya untuk memenangi mahkota.
“Kami tahu bahwa mengamankan titel akan sulit. Satu-satunya jalan Fabio menang dan lawan kami tidak mencetak poin,” Massimo Meregalli menerangkan tanpa menunjukkan akurasi.
“Ini bukan tugas mudah tentu saja, tapi kami tidak akan putus harapan hingga bendera kotak-kotak diturunkan. Daya juang kami masih utuh,” direktur olahraga Yamaha menambahkan.
Fabio Quartararo sadar kesempatannya tipis, setelah kehilangan daya saing sejak balapan Assen akhir Juni. Tapi, dia mampu naik podium di Sepang, terlebih lagi, bersenang-senang di motor.
“Kami menghadapi balapan bagus di Malaysia. Saya sangat menikmati itu dan sungguh menyenangkan kembali ke podium,” tuturnya.
Secara matematis kesempatan mempertahankan mahkota kecil, tapi rider Yamaha tidak mau memikirkan itu secara berlebihan. Dia tahu apa yang dia harus lakukan, tapi juga tidak tergantung pada dirinya sendiri.
“Sekarang, memenangi kejuaraaan akan sangat sulit. Tentu saja, saya akan memberikan 100 persen seperti biasa, tapi saya tidak akan terlalu stres memikirkan titel. Ini grand prix terakhir musim ini dan saya ingin menikmatinya dan menyelesaikannya dengan hasil bagus,” ujarnya.
Pembalap 23 tahun itu harus berhati-hati karena ia jadi sasaran Aleix Espargaro yang duduk di peringkat ketiga dengan 23 poin di belakangnya dan Enea Bastianini 24 poin, secara matematis dapat mencuri runner-up darinya.
Sejak Ducati mengumumkan kedatangan Enea Bastianini ke tim ofisial untuk MotoGP 2023, aksi pembalap Rimini itu membuat suasana tim Bologna makin tegang. Mereka meningkatkan kewaspadaan untuk mengantisipasi atas apa yang mungkin terjadi.
Le Mans Virtual Series masih terus berlanjut. Balapan virtual ini akan masuk dalam seri ketiga yang akan digelar pada Sabtu, 5 November 2022.
Grand Prix Meksiko selalu dianggap sedikit terasing dalam kalender Formula 1 karena letak Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez di ketinggian.