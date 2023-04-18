Rins dan Patahnya Kutukan Lima Tahun Honda
Alex Rins mematahkan kutukan yang telah berlangsung selama lebih dari lima tahun, ketika seorang pembalap selain Marc Marquez meraih kemenangan di atas Honda RC213V di MotoGP.
Kemenangan mantan pembalap Suzuki di MotoGP Amerika, Minggu (16/4/2023), bisa dibilang sebagai tonggak bersejarah. Fakta yang paling mencengangkan adalah bahwa sudah lebih dari lima tahun tidak ada pembalap lain selain Marquez yang mampu memenangi balapan MotoGP dengan Honda.
Bagi Rins, lintasan Austin adalah favoritnya. Hanya pembalap Spanyol yang berhasil menang di ketiga kategori di sana, di Moto3 (2013), Moto2 (2016) dan dua kali di kelas utama, yang pertama dengan Suzuki (2019) dan Minggu ini dengan LCR Team Honda.
Dengan preseden ini, di atas kertas, tidak ada yang terkejut bahwa pembalap tersebut akan meraih kemenangan. Namun kesulitan yang dialami prototipe perusahaan yang berbasis di Tokyo itu membuat sulit untuk memikirkan podium tertinggi, meskipun Honda adalah merek yang paling sering mencetak kemenangan di Austin.
Marquez mengumpulkan poin penuh dalam tujuh kemenangan dan ditambah satu kemenangan untuk Rins.
Pembalap terakhir yang melakukannya adalah Cal Crutchlow, bersama tim LCR, saat menaklukkan MotoGP Argentina pada 8 April 2018. Itu terjadi tidak kurang dari 1.834 hari yang lalu atau 5 tahun 9 hari.
Menariknya, pada hari itu, Crutchlow naik podium bersama Johann Zarco (Tech3-Yamaha) dan Rins (Suzuki). Balapan di mana Dani Pedrosa terjatuh sebelum akhir lap pertama dan Marquez, pertama kali menghentikan motornya di grid dan kemudian terlibat duel dengan Valentino Rossi.
The Baby Alien terkena penalti tiga kali, pertama dengan ride through, kemudian dengan kehilangan posisi dan, di akhir balapan dengan 30 detik. Ia tetap finis di urutan ke-19 dengan selisih 43,8 detik dari Cruthclow.
Sejak kemenangan Cal di Termas de Rio Hondo, hingga kemenangan Rins di Austin pada hari Minggu, sudah ada 89 balapan Grand Prix, di mana hanya Marquez yang merengkuh sukses untuk merek sayap emas, tepatnya 24 balapan: 9 untuk musim 2018, 12 musim 2019, dan 3 musim 2021.
Itu berarti RC213V, yang kurang bersinar pada 2022, tidak berhasil menang sejak MotoGP Emilia Romagna, yang diadakan di Misano pada 24 Oktober 2021, tepat 539 hari yang lalu.
LCR dan Honda Sepakat Larang Rins Uji Sasis Mir
