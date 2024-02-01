Shakedown MotoGP Sepang: Hanya Pedrosa Ungguli Acosta
Tes Shakedown untuk pramusim MotoGP 2024 telah dimulai di Sirkuit Sepang pada Kamis (1/2/2024), dengan tujuh pembalap dan 18 motor di lintasan. Pedro Acosta menjalani debutnya secara fenomenal.
Menjelang tes pramusim resmi tradisional di Sepang, yang akan diadakan dengan semua pembalap MotoGP 2024 pada 6-8 Februari, penggeledahan selama tiga hari, yang secara tradisional digunakan untuk menyiapkan dan memeriksa apakah semuanya baik-baik saja pada prototipe baru untuk musim baru, telah dimulai pada hari Kamis, tetapi semakin menjadi ajang kompetitif.
Selain pembalap penguji, yang dalam beberapa kasus masih merupakan pembalap dengan level yang sangat tinggi, sesi ini juga terbuka untuk para pemula, yang tahun ini terbatas pada pembalap Spanyol Pedro Acosta, yang mengendarai GasGas Tech3 yang dipersiapkan oleh KTM.
Pabrikan Austria adalah salah satu yang paling banyak berinvestasi pada pembalap penguji, dan penguji bintangnya yang biasa, Dani Pedrosa, tahun ini bergabung dengan Pol Espargaro, yang setelah satu musim kembali ke orbit KTM pada 2023, kehilangan posisinya di GasGas dan digantikan oleh rookie Acosta.
Pembalap Spanyol, yang menjadi tumpuan harapan pabrikan yang bermarkas di Mattighofen itu, menyelesaikan 45 lap pada hari pertama dengan menggunakan dua motor dan meraih waktu terbaik 1:59.385 yang hanya dikalahkan oleh juara tiga kali Pedrosa, yang menyelesaikan 52 lap dan mencatatkan waktu sepersepuluh lebih cepat (1:59.233). Dani menyelesaikan 42 lap dengan satu motor KTM dan 10 lap dengan motor lainnya, sementara Pedro menyelesaikan 20 dan 25 lap dengan kedua motor yang dimilikinya. Waktu tercepat ketiga dicatat oleh Pol Espargaro (1:59.415), kurang dari dua persepuluh detik dari Pedrosa. Pembalap Granollers ini melahap 60 lap dengan dua motor (32+28).
Sambil menunggu hari Jumat dan Sabtu untuk melihat Joan Mir dan Luca Marini dari Honda, serta Fabio Quartararo dan Alex Rins dari Yamaha, yang akan dapat melakukannya di bawah peraturan konsesi baru yang menguntungkan dua pabrikan Jepang, para pembalap uji coba menjadi sorotan pada hari Kamis.
Stefan Bradl mengendarai dua motor RC213V, dengan 60 putaran dan catatan waktu terbaik 1:59.860, sementara Michele Pirro menyelesaikan 57 putaran dengan Ducati (2:00.866). Pembalap penguji Yamaha, Cal Crutchlow, menggunakan tiga motor untuk menyelesaikan 49 lap (catatan waktu terbaik 2:01.013), sementara Lorenzo Savadori dari Aprilia mengendarai hingga lima prototipe yang berbeda, mencatatkan waktu 68 lap, yang paling banyak, dan mencatatkan waktu terbaik 2:01.809.
Jumat dan Sabtu ini, aksi akan berlanjut di lintasan dengan semua pembalap penguji, Acosta dan para pembalap Yamaha dan Honda akan terus mengerjakan prototipe menjelang tes resmi yang penting pada 6-8 Februari di sirkuit yang sama di Sepang.
Waktu, posisi, dan hasil dari tes shakedown MotoGP 2024 Sepang - Hari pertama
|Posisi
|Pembalap dan motor
|Putaran
|Waktu
|Selisih
|1º
|Dani Pedrosa (KTM)
|42
|1:59.233
|2º
|Pedro Acosta (KTM)
|20
|1:59.385
|+0.152
|3º
|Pol Espargaró (KTM)
|32
|1:59.415
|+0.182
|4º
|Dani Pedrosa (KTM)
|10
|1:59.448
|+0.215
|5º
|Stefan Bradl (Honda)
|17
|1:59.860
|+0.627
|6º
|Pedro Acosta (KTM)
|25
|2:00.078
|+0.845
|7º
|Pol Espargaró (KTM)
|28
|2:00.085
|+0.852
|8º
|Stefan Bradl (Honda)
|43
|2:00.848
|+1.615
|9º
|Michele Pirro (Ducati)
|51
|2:00.866
|+1.633
|10º
|Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha)
|21
|2:01.013
|+1.780
|11º
|Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha)
|11
|2:01.440
|+2.207
|12º
|Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha)
|17
|2:01.733
|+2.500
|13º
|Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)
|26
|2:01.809
|+2.576
|14º
|Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)
|28
|2:02.140
|+2.907
|15º
|Michele Pirro (Ducati)
|6
|2:03.059
|+3.826
|16º
|Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)
|3
|2:04.040
|+4.807
|17º
|Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)
|8
|2:05.467
|+6.234
|18º
|Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)
|3
|2:08.565
|+9.332
(Pembalap yang sama muncul beberapa kali karena mereka telah menguji motor yang berbeda)
