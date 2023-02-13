Sebelumnya / Quartararo: Motor Yamaha 2023 adalah Mimpi Buruk di Kualifikasi Berikutnya / Formasi Grid MotoGP 2023 Berdasarkan Hasil Tes Pramusim
Tardozzi Lihat Kualitas Juara dari Alex Marquez di Tes Pramusim

Pembalap Gresini Racing, Alex Marquez, dipandang mampu memperjuangkan podium MotoGP 2023 jika melihat gayanya yang alami saat mengontrol Ducati Desmosedici GP.

Pembalap Spanyol itu menutup panggungnya di Honda musim lalu setelah tiga tahun yang sangat bergejolak bagi pabrikan Tokyo, yang terpuruk di titik rendah dalam sejarahnya.

Bagi Marquez, keluar dari dinamika pabrikan sayap emas berarti melepaskan beban dari pundaknya. Pertama-tama, karena mampu menyingkirkan mantel yang seharusnya diberikan oleh Marc Marquez , kakak laki-lakinya, ujung tombak Honda dan landasan proyek MotoGP.

Tetapi dengan perubahan pemandangan ini, Alex Marquez juga meninggalkan RC213V, prototipe paling kritis dan "pengkhianat" di grid, seperti yang didefinisikannya ketika kontak pertama. Musim lalu, enam pembalap dari delapan penunggang Desmosedici yang naik podium.

Sinyal bahwa pemuda 26 tahun mulai beradaptasi tercermin dalam tes pramusim di Sepang. Ia mencatatkan waktu setengah detik lebih lambat dari Luca Marini, yang sempat memimpin.

"Tahun ini akan terlihat jelas mengapa Alex menjadi juara dunia dua kali," Davide Tardozzi, manajer tim, menambahkan. "Kami sangat senang dengan pramusim yang ia jalani. Kami percaya bahwa motor ini dapat meningkatkan beberapa poin kekuatannya. Alex sangat baik dalam kondisi basah dan juga dalam kondisi campuran. Begitu juga dengan motor kami. Selain itu, kami juga percaya bahwa ia dapat melakukan pengereman dan memasuki tikungan dengan baik."

Setelah hanya empat hari pengalaman dengan GP22, bungsu dari tiga bersaudara Marquez ini masih yakin bahwa dia memiliki ruang untuk memoles detail tertentu sebelum turun di grid untuk pemberhentian pertama dalam kalender, di Portugal, pada akhir Maret.

Bagaimanapun, transisi yang dia lakukan tidak bisa lebih tenang. Baik untuk kecepatan yang dipamerkan maupun karena tidak adanya kejatuhan. Itu, tanpa diragukan lagi, akan memungkinkannya untuk mendapatkan kembali kepercayaan diri yang, secara logis, membuatnya kehilangan panggung di Honda.

"Tentu saja, pada saat-saat buruk di Honda saya mempertanyakan diri saya sendiri. Terkadang saya bertanya-tanya apakah saya lupa untuk berkendara. Tapi, momen-momen itu akan membantu saya menjadi pilot yang lebih baik," tutur Alex Marquez, yang sejak mengendarai Ducati di tes Valencia, tidak pernah mengalami kecelakaan seperti yang sering ia alami di Honda.

