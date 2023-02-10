Tes Pramusim MotoGP: Ducati Mendominasi, Bezzecchi Memimpin
Pada tahun keduanya di MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi makin menunjukkan taring. Ia berhasil memimpin dominasi Ducati di tes pramusim MotoGP di Sepang, Jumat (10/2/2023). Marc Marquez hanya mampu berada di urutan ke-12.
Tak ada kejutan pada hari pertama karena Ducati masih terlalu kuat di trek. Sementara, Honda masih terseok-seok dari sisi kecepatan.
Bezzecchi, yang merupakan rookie terbaik tahun lalu, sudah menunjukkan ancaman yang tercepat hari itu. Pada jam terakhir, ia membukukan putaran tercepat 1:58,470, cukup untuk mengalahkan Enea Bastianini, yang pada gilirannya menyalip Jorge Martin untuk menetapkan tiga posisi pertama di tangan pembalap muda merek Italia.
Hanya Maverick Vinales dan Aprilia yang dapat menyelinap masuk, juga di bagian akhir hari itu. Ia menempati urutan kedua. Peringkat kelima dihuni juara bertahan Francesco Bagnaia. Ducati menempatkan tujuh motor Italia di sepuluh besar.
Aleix Espargaro berada di urutan keenam, juga dengan start yang terlambat untuk meningkatkan waktunya, mampu mengalahkan Desmosedici GP Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio dan Alex Marquez , satu-satunya debutan Ducati juga mengambil langkah maju. Ia sempat meraih posisi keempat dalam catatan waktu. Pada akhirnya, mantan LCR Honda itu finis di urutan kesembilan.
Pabrikan non-Italia pertama adalah Yamaha menempatkan Franco Morbidelli di depan rekan setimnya Fabio Quartararo, yang finis di urutan ke-11, tepat di depan Marc Marquez, andalan Honda yang lebih lambat 0,954 detik dari Bezzecchi.
Pasangan baru RNF Racing, Miguel Oliveira dan Raul Fernandez, dengan Aprilia RS-GP 2022, finis di depan pembalap KTM terbaik Jack Miller, yang berakhir di urutan ke-16, dengan selisih 1,35 detik di belakang yang tercepat. Semua pembalap pabrikan Austria berada di luar 15 besar.
Total tercatat empat crash oleh Augusto Fernandez , Marco Bezzecchi, Pol Espargaro dan Miguel Oliveira, semuanya tanpa konsekuensi.
Tes akan dilanjutkan pada Sabtu ini dan akan berakhir pada Minggu.
Hasil Tes Pramusim MotoGP 2023 hari 1 di Sepang
|Pos.
|Pembalap
|Tim
|Waktu
|Gap
|Gap
|Lap
|1
|72 Marco Bezzecchi
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|1:58.470
|0.000
|0.000
|54/55
|2
|12 Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia Racing
|1:58.600
|0.130
|0.130
|65/67
|3
|23 Enea Bastianini
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|1:58.732
|0.262
|0.132
|42/54
|4
|89 Jorge Martin
|Prima Pramac Racing
|1:58.737
|0.267
|0.005
|21/67
|5
|63 Francesco.Bagnaia
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|1:58.857
|0.387
|0.120
|23/58
|6
|41 Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing
|1:58.941
|0.471
|0.084
|44/49
|7
|5 Johann Zarco
|Prima Pramac Racing
|1:58.966
|0.496
|0.025
|46/56
|8
|49 Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Gresini Racing MotoGP™
|1:59.021
|0.551
|0.055
|45/47
|9
|73 Alex Marquez
|Gresini Racing MotoGP™
|1:59.036
|0.566
|0.015
|47/53
|10
|21 Franco Morbidelli
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™
|1:59.118
|0.648
|0.082
|54/59
|11
|20 Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™
|1:59.422
|0.952
|0.304
|47/58
|12
|93 Marc Marquez
|Repsol Honda Team
|1:59.424
|0.954
|0.002
|23/58
|13
|10 Luca Marini
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|1:59.469
|0.999
|0.045
|21/50
|14
|88 Miguel Oliveira
|RNF MotoGP™ Team
|1:59.730
|1.260
|0.261
|39/50
|15
|25 Raul Fernandez
|RNF MotoGP™ Team
|1:59.813
|1.343
|0.083
|52/54
|16
|43 Jack Miller
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|1:59.826
|1.356
|0.013
|48/53
|17
|36 Joan Mir
|Repsol Honda Team
|1:59.832
|1.362
|0.006
|47/53
|18
|42 Alex Rins
|LCR Honda Castrol
|1:59.963
|1.493
|0.131
|49/66
|19
|37 Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
|2:00.027
|1.557
|0.064
|23/58
|20
|44 Pol Espargaro
|GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
|2:00.078
|1.608
|0.051
|40/58
|21
|33 Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|2:00.085
|1.615
|0.007
|18/60
|22
|30 Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|2:01.204
|2.734
|1.119
|27/49
|23
|81 Katsuyuki Nakasuga
|2:01.239
|2.769
|0.035
|45/58
|24
|6S Stefan Bradl
|2:03.501
|5.031
|2.262
|2/3
|35 Cal Crutchlow
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Klaim Bukan Revolusi, Espargaro Butuh Performa Lebih Aprilia RS-GP
Gabung RNF, Raul Fernandez Merasa seperti di Rumah Sendiri
Berita terbaru
Tak Naik Panggung Red Bull, Apa yang Terjadi dengan Domenicali?
Tak Naik Panggung Red Bull, Apa yang Terjadi dengan Domenicali? Tak Naik Panggung Red Bull, Apa yang Terjadi dengan Domenicali?
Apakah KTM Gunakan Kanal Venturi di MotoGP 2023?
Apakah KTM Gunakan Kanal Venturi di MotoGP 2023? Apakah KTM Gunakan Kanal Venturi di MotoGP 2023?
Marquez Nilai RC213V 2023 Belum Penuhi Ekspektasinya
Marquez Nilai RC213V 2023 Belum Penuhi Ekspektasinya Marquez Nilai RC213V 2023 Belum Penuhi Ekspektasinya
Terlalu Rumit, Alasan Red Bull Tak Lanjut dengan Honda di F1 2026
Terlalu Rumit, Alasan Red Bull Tak Lanjut dengan Honda di F1 2026 Terlalu Rumit, Alasan Red Bull Tak Lanjut dengan Honda di F1 2026
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.