Tes Pramusim MotoGP: Ducati Mendominasi, Bezzecchi Memimpin

Pada tahun keduanya di MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi makin menunjukkan taring. Ia berhasil memimpin dominasi Ducati di tes pramusim MotoGP di Sepang, Jumat (10/2/2023). Marc Marquez hanya mampu berada di urutan ke-12.

Tak ada kejutan pada hari pertama karena Ducati masih terlalu kuat di trek. Sementara, Honda masih terseok-seok dari sisi kecepatan.

Bezzecchi, yang merupakan rookie terbaik tahun lalu, sudah menunjukkan ancaman yang tercepat hari itu. Pada jam terakhir, ia membukukan putaran tercepat 1:58,470, cukup untuk mengalahkan Enea Bastianini, yang pada gilirannya menyalip Jorge Martin untuk menetapkan tiga posisi pertama di tangan pembalap muda merek Italia.

Hanya Maverick Vinales dan Aprilia yang dapat menyelinap masuk, juga di bagian akhir hari itu. Ia menempati urutan kedua. Peringkat kelima dihuni juara bertahan Francesco Bagnaia. Ducati menempatkan tujuh motor Italia di sepuluh besar.

Aleix Espargaro berada di urutan keenam, juga dengan start yang terlambat untuk meningkatkan waktunya, mampu mengalahkan Desmosedici GP Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio dan Alex Marquez , satu-satunya debutan Ducati juga mengambil langkah maju. Ia sempat meraih posisi keempat dalam catatan waktu. Pada akhirnya, mantan LCR Honda itu finis di urutan kesembilan.

Pabrikan non-Italia pertama adalah Yamaha menempatkan Franco Morbidelli di depan rekan setimnya Fabio Quartararo, yang finis di urutan ke-11, tepat di depan Marc Marquez, andalan Honda yang lebih lambat 0,954 detik dari Bezzecchi.

Pasangan baru RNF Racing, Miguel Oliveira dan Raul Fernandez, dengan Aprilia RS-GP 2022, finis di depan pembalap KTM terbaik Jack Miller, yang berakhir di urutan ke-16, dengan selisih 1,35 detik di belakang yang tercepat. Semua pembalap pabrikan Austria berada di luar 15 besar.

Total tercatat empat crash oleh Augusto Fernandez , Marco Bezzecchi, Pol Espargaro dan Miguel Oliveira, semuanya tanpa konsekuensi.

Tes akan dilanjutkan pada Sabtu ini dan akan berakhir pada Minggu.

Hasil Tes Pramusim MotoGP 2023 hari 1 di Sepang

Pos. Pembalap Tim Waktu Gap Gap Lap
1 72 Marco Bezzecchi Mooney VR46 Racing Team 1:58.470 0.000 0.000 54/55
2 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1:58.600 0.130 0.130 65/67
3 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati Lenovo Team 1:58.732 0.262 0.132 42/54
4 89 Jorge Martin Prima Pramac Racing 1:58.737 0.267 0.005 21/67
5 63 Francesco.Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team 1:58.857 0.387 0.120 23/58
6 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1:58.941 0.471 0.084 44/49
7 Johann Zarco Prima Pramac Racing 1:58.966 0.496 0.025 46/56
8 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP™ 1:59.021 0.551 0.055 45/47
9 73 Alex Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP™ 1:59.036 0.566 0.015 47/53
10 21 Franco Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ 1:59.118 0.648 0.082 54/59
11 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ 1:59.422 0.952 0.304 47/58
12 93 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team 1:59.424 0.954 0.002 23/58
13 10 Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team 1:59.469 0.999 0.045 21/50
14 88 Miguel Oliveira RNF MotoGP™ Team 1:59.730 1.260 0.261 39/50
15 25 Raul Fernandez RNF MotoGP™ Team 1:59.813 1.343 0.083 52/54
16 43 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:59.826 1.356 0.013 48/53
17 36 Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team 1:59.832 1.362 0.006 47/53
18 42 Alex Rins LCR Honda Castrol 1:59.963 1.493 0.131 49/66
19 37 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 2:00.027 1.557 0.064 23/58
20 44 Pol Espargaro GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 2:00.078 1.608 0.051 40/58
21 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2:00.085 1.615 0.007 18/60
22 30 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda IDEMITSU 2:01.204 2.734 1.119 27/49
23 81 Katsuyuki Nakasuga   2:01.239 2.769 0.035 45/58
24 6S Stefan Bradl   2:03.501 5.031 2.262 2/3
  35 Cal Crutchlow          
Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team
1/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing
2/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
3/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
4/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
5/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
6/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
7/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
9/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
10/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
11/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
12/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
13/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
14/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
15/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
16/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
17/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
18/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
19/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
20/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
21/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
22/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
23/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
24/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
25/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
26/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaró, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaró, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
27/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaró, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaró, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
28/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Repsol Honda Team
Repsol Honda Team
29/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
30/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
31/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing
32/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
33/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
34/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
35/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
36/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
37/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
38/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
39/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
40/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
41/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
42/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
43/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
44/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
45/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
46/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
47/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
48/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team
49/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
50/50

Foto oleh: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

