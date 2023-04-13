Sebelumnya / Hofmann: Kepercayaan Marquez pada Honda Mulai Menipis
MotoGP Preview

Tiba di Austin, Mir Punya Target Hindari Masalah

Joan Mir tidak pernah membayangkan awal musim yang seburuk ini. Pembalap anyar Repsol Honda itu bertekad akan menghindari masalah di MotoGP Amerika Serikat.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Oleh:
Tiba di Austin, Mir Punya Target Hindari Masalah

 

Setelah empat musim bersama Suzuki yang membantunya jadi juara dunia 2020, Mir melakukan lompatan ke tim resmi Repsol Honda dan bekerja sama dengan Marc Marquez. Harapannya mencetak prestasi lebih tinggi kandas dan malah menemui awal musim yang rumit serta tidak produktif.

Pembalap 25 tahun itu crash pada Sprint Race MotoGP Portugal, bahkan menubruk Fabio Quartararo, yang membuatnya dihadiahi long lap penalty. Hukuman ini membuatnya finis P11 pada Minggu dan meraup lima poin perdana musim 2023.

Di Argentina, keadaan malah memburuk. Mir jatuh lagi ketika Sprint Race sebelum akhir lap pertama, kali ini dalam kontak ringan dengan Fabio de Giannantonio, yang melakukan kontak dengan Ducati dan menabrak motor nomor 36.

Kali ini tidak ada sanksi untuk siapa pun, tetapi Mir mengalami benturan keras di kepala dan dokter memutuskan bahwa dia tidak fit untuk berkompetisi di balapan utama pada hari Minggu. Pergelangan kakinya pun cedera.

Hasil dua grand prix menempatkannya di urutan ke-18, dengan 5 poin atau 45 poin di belakang pemimpin klasemen, Marco Bezzecchi. Ia merupakan pembalap Honda dengan peringkat terendah, delapan poin di belakang Alex Rins (LCR) yang berada di peringkat ke-12, dan dua poin dari Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) dan Marc Marquez, pengisi P15 dan P16.

Mir melakukan perjalanan ke Austin pada Selasa (11/4/2023) untuk berkompetisi di Grand Prix of the Americas. Tapi sebelum itu, ia harus melewati pemeriksaan medis untuk mendapatkan cap 'fit' dari dokter MotoGP.

Baca Juga:

Dengan awal musim yang sulit, wajar jika Mir menargetkan untuk "menghindari masalah" akhir pekan ini di Texas.

"Saya siap untuk kembali mengendarai motor di Amerika, saya bisa menghabiskan pekan (terakhir) ini di rumah untuk memulihkan diri setelah kecelakaan pada Sabtu di Argentina dan kembali berlatih," jelas pembalap asal Spanyol itu menjelang akhir pekan di Amerika.

"Tahun lalu, saya menjalani balapan yang bagus di Austin dan Honda juga memiliki catatan bagus di sini, jadi tujuannya adalah untuk menjalani akhir pekan yang konsisten dan menghindari masalah.

"Jika kami berhasil melakukan akhir pekan penuh, saya pikir kami bisa belajar banyak dan melangkah lebih jauh, karena dalam dua balapan di akhir pekan adalah tempat Anda belajar paling banyak tentang Honda.

Mir akan mengandalkan pebalap penguji HRC, Stefan Bradl, sebagai tetangga box di Austin karena Marc Marquez masih absen.

