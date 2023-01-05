Tiket
Masuk
Motorsport Network
part of
Tiket TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Unduh aplikasi Anda
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Hak cipta dilindungi
Tiket TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Sebelumnya / Oposisi dalam Regulasi Mesin F1 2026, Ferrari Dikucilkan
Formula 1 Analisis

137 Penalti Bukti Tantangan Berat Produksi Mesin Mobil F1

Sejak Formula 1 memperkenalkan batasan komponen power unit yang dapat digunakan pembalap, penalti grid telah menjadi bagian tak terpisahkan dari setiap musim.

Oleh:
, Motorsport-Total Editor
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Diterjemahkan oleh:
Motorsport.com Indonesia
137 Penalti Bukti Tantangan Berat Produksi Mesin Mobil F1

Pembekuan mesin yang berlaku dari 2022 hingga 2026 bisa menjadi momen ketika segalanya sedikit tenang, karena tim harus tetap menggunakan desain sama selama beberapa tahun sekarang.

Namun, total 36 penalti grid mesin, yang berasal dari 137 kali pembalap melampaui jatah komponen, menunjukkan tantangan yang masih dihadapi produsen untuk tetap berada dalam batas.

Ada 20 kali pembalap dikirim ke bagian belakang, dan 135 turun posisi sebagai akibat dari semua perubahan.

Pembalap AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, adalah yang paling terpukul. Ia disuruh ke belakang grid atau memulai dari pit lane sebanyak tiga kali. Selain itu, pembalap Jepang ini diganjar sanksi lima posisi untuk pergantian girboks dan 10 posisi setelah mengumpulkan lima teguran, meskipun ia tidak harus menjalani teguran terakhir karena ia telah dipindahkan ke belakang grid di Italia.

Tantangan Charles Leclerc untuk mendekati gelar juara dunia juga tidak mudah. Beberapa kali ia harus turun grid. Karena masalah keandalan Ferrari di pertengahan musim, pembalap asal Monako ini harus start dari posisi paling belakang sebanyak dua kali (Kanada dan Belgia) dan diberi 10 posisi penalti di Austin.

Rekan setimnya, Carlos Sainz, dua kali dikirim ke bagian belakang (di Prancis dan Italia) dan sekali dapat penalti grid lima tempat (Brasil).

Pembalap Alpine, Fernando Alonso dan Esteban Ocon, memulai dari bagian belakang grid dua kali dan dijatuhi penalti lima posisi juga.

Juara dunia Max Verstappen (Red Bull) hanya harus start dari belakang grid di Belgia, yang ternyata pada akhirnya menempati peringkat ke-14 karena banyaknya perubahan yang telah dilakukan. Dia juga mengalami penurunan grid lima tempat di Monza.

Baca Juga:

Valtteri Bottas dari Alfa Romeo secara resmi pindah ke grid belakang sekali, tetapi mendapat +20 dan +15 posisi di dua balapan lainnya - yang sama baiknya dengan dikirim ke belakang.

Mick Schumacher (Haas) ditempatkan di belakang lapangan sekali di Belgia dan diberi sanksi 15 posisi lagi di Monza.

Kabar baik untuk Mercedes

Meskipun di grid menggunakan 137 elemen mesin ekstra, ada pembalap dan bahkan seluruh tim yang berhasil melewati musim tanpa penalti.

Aston Martin tetap berada dalam kuota dengan dua pembalapnya, Sebastian Vettel dan Lance Stroll, sementara Williams juga berhasil dengan eksperimen elemennya untuk Nicholas Latifi dan Alexander Albon.

Satu-satunya pembalap lain yang tidak mengalami penurunan posisi akibat ganti mesin adalah Daniel Ricciardo.

Tema umum di antara tim dan pembalap di atas adalah bahwa mereka semua bertenaga Mercedes.

Namun, meskipun pabrikan mobil Jerman ini tetap berada dalam jatahnya dengan para pelanggan, di tim kerjanya ada satu perubahan pada setiap mobil. Lewis Hamilton start dari belakang di Monza, sementara George Russell mengambil unit baru sehingga start daro pit lane di Singapura.

Penggunaan komponen power unit masing-masing pembalap:

Tim Pembalap ICE TC MH MK IT CE EX GO GI
3 3 3 3 2 2 8 4 4

Austria Red Bull

 Netherlands Verstappen 5 4 4 4 3 3 7 4 5
Mexico Perez 5 3 3 3 2 2 7 4 4

Germany Mercedes

 United Kingdom Hamilton 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 3 3
United Kingdom Russell 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 4 4

Italy Ferrari

 Monaco Leclerc 6 6 5 5 3 4 9 5 5
Spain Sainz 6 5 5 6 3 4 8 5 5

United Kingdom McLaren

 Australia Ricciardo 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4
United Kingdom Norris 4 4 4 3 3 3 5 4 4

France Alpine

 Spain Alonso 6 5 5 4 4 4 6 4 4
France Ocon 6 4 4 4 4 4 7 4 4

Italy AlphaTauri

 France Gasly 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 3 4
Japan Tsunoda 6 6 6 6 3 3 7 4 5

United Kingdom Aston Martin

 Germany Vettel 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4
Canada Stroll 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4

United Kingdom Williams

 Canada Latifi 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 3
Thailand Albon 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4

Switzerland Alfa Romeo

 China Zhou 5 4 4 3 2 3 8 5 5
Finland Bottas 6 7 7 4 2 3 8 5 4

United States Haas

 Denmark Magnussen 6 5 5 4 2 2 8 4 4
Germany Schumacher 5 4 4 4 2 3 8 6 6
ICE=combustion engine, TC=turbocharger, MH=MGU-H, MK=MGU-K, ES=energy storage, CE=control electronics, EX=exhaust system, GO=outer gearbox parts, GI=Internal gearbox parts

Area masalah

Jika melihat statistik dari masing-masing elemen di mana penalti diambil, tim mengalami kesulitan dengan ICE.

Terlepas dari lima pembalap yang melewati musim tanpa penalti, semua orang melampaui batas di bagian depan ini. Dalam kasus turbocharger dan MGU-H, 14 dari 20 pembalap melebihi batas - Bottas paling sering, yang menggunakan tujuh elemen dari tiga yang diizinkan.

Batas MGU-K dilanggar oleh 12 pembalap, begitu juga dengan pengontrol elektronik. Dalam kasus penyimpanan energi, lebih dari setengahnya (sebelas dari 20) berhasil dengan alokasi yang diizinkan.

Kepatuhan paling mudah dilakukan pada knalpot, di mana delapan elemen diizinkan untuk digunakan selama musim ini. Hanya Charles Leclerc yang melebihi batas di sini. Pembalap lain, seperti Sebastian Vettel, bahkan jauh di bawah batas dengan tiga elemen yang digunakan.

Detail Perubahan:

Pembalap Grand Prix Element
 Jumlah Penalty

Netherlands Verstappen


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Austria Austria External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
United States United States Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

Mexico Perez


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Control electronics 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Hungary Hungary Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Netherlands Netherlands Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Italy Italy Engine 4 out of 3 + 10 places
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United States United States Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

United Kingdom Hamilton


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Spain Spain Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
France France Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Netherlands Netherlands External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Italy Italy Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid 
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -

United Kingdom Russell


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Austria Austria External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Hungary Hungary MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Singapore Singapore Engine 4 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
United States United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Monaco Leclerc


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Spain Spain External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid 
 
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
United Kingdom Great Britain Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Austria Austria Energy storage 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Exhaust 8 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
MGU-K 5 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 4 out of 2
Exhaust 9 out of 8
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
United States United States Engine 6 out of 3 + 10 places
Turbocharger 6 out of 3

Spain Sainz


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
France France Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Belgium Belgium Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Italy Italy MGU-K 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Engine 5 out of 3
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
MGU-K 6 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Brazil Brazil Engine 6 out of 3 + 5 places
Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Australia Ricciardo


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 AustraliaAustralia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Monaco Monaco External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

United Kingdom Norris


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
AustraliaAustralia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
United Kingdom Great Britain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Austria Austria Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
France France Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 5 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Singapore Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Spain Alonso

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Australia Australia Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Austria Austria Engine 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
Energy storage 4 out of 2
Control electronics 4 out of 2
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
France France External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Netherlands Netherlands Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Singapore Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United States United States Engine 6 out of 3 + 5 places

France Ocon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Netherlands Netherlands Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Singapore Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United States United States Engine 6 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Control electronics 4 out of 2
Energy storage 4 out of 2
Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

France Gasly


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
United States Miami Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Monaco Monaco Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Engine 4 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Singapore Singapore Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

Japan Tsunoda


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Australia Australia Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Monaco Monaco External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
France France External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
MGU-K 5 out of 3
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 6 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 6 out of 3
MGU-H 6 out of 3
MGU-K 6 out of 3
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
United States United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 + 5 places

Germany Vettel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Spain Spain Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Hungary Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Canada Stroll


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 United States Miami Energy storage 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Hungary Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Japan Japan External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Canada Latifi


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Hungary Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -

Thailand Albon


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
United States United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

China Zhou


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
Spain Spain MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Austria Austria Control electronics 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
France France Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Belgium Belgium Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Italy Italy Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
United States United States Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
Brazil Sao Paulo Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Finland Bottas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Bahrain Bahrain Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Australia Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 3 out of 3 -
Canada Canada Energy storage 2 of 2 -
United Kingdom Great Britain MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Austria Austria Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Turbocharger 5 out of 3 + 10 places
MGU-H 5 out of 3
Belgium Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places
Turbocharger 6 out of 3
MGU-H 6 out of 3
External gearbox part 5 out of 4 + 5 places
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Italy Italy Engine 6 out of 3 + 15 places
Turbocharger 7 out of 3
MGU-H 7 out of 3
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Brazil Sao Paulo Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Denmark Magnussen


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
United Kingdom Great Britain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Mexico Mexico Engine 6 out of 3 +5 places
Brazil Brazil Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Germany Schumacher


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Spain Spain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Engine 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Austria Austria Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places
External gearbox part 6 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 6 out of 4
Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Brazil Brazil Exhaust 8 out of 8 -
dibagikan
komentar
Oposisi dalam Regulasi Mesin F1 2026, Ferrari Dikucilkan
Artikel sebelumnya

Oposisi dalam Regulasi Mesin F1 2026, Ferrari Dikucilkan
More from
Norman Fischer
Ian James: Kualitas de Vries Penting untuk Tim Belum Berkembang
Formula 1

Ian James: Kualitas de Vries Penting untuk Tim Belum Berkembang

Bagaimana Aturan Baru F1 Membantu Rookie Bersinar
Formula 1

Bagaimana Aturan Baru F1 Membantu Rookie Bersinar

Kurang Menguntungkan, Jerman Tetap Tak Masuk Kalender F1 F1 GP Hungaria
Formula 1

Kurang Menguntungkan, Jerman Tetap Tak Masuk Kalender F1

Berita terbaru

24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual Terus Menarik Juara dari Seluruh Dunia untuk Putaran Akhir Musim 2022-23
eSports eSports

24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual Terus Menarik Juara dari Seluruh Dunia untuk Putaran Akhir Musim 2022-23

Juara F1, F2, dan F3 memimpin daftar peserta yang bertabur bintang. Lebih banyak negara yang terwakili dalam acara unggulan Seri Virtual Le Mans. Pembalap sim terbaik dari yang terbaik berlomba untuk meraih kejayaan 24 jam.

Dakar 2023: Respons Mengesankan Al-Attiyah atas Keistimewaan Audi
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Respons Mengesankan Al-Attiyah atas Keistimewaan Audi

Nasser Al-Attiyah mengolah rasa marah menjadi energi untuk merebut kemenangan etape kelima Reli Dakar 2023, Kamis (5/1/2023).

Dakar 2023: Perayaan Tertunda Adrien van Beveren, Barreda Jatuh
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Perayaan Tertunda Adrien van Beveren, Barreda Jatuh

Adrien van Beveren mendapat kado ulang tahun yang terlambat, menyusul keberhasilannya jadi yang tercepat di etape 5 Reli Dakar 2023, Kamis (5/1/2023).

Al-Attiyah Tuding Penyelenggara Dakar 2023 Mematikan Balapan
Video
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah Tuding Penyelenggara Dakar 2023 Mematikan Balapan

Pereli Toyota, Nasser Al-Attiyah, mengecam keputusan penyelenggara Reli Dakar untuk meningkatkan keluaran daya rivalnya, Audi menjelang Etape 5. Ia bahkan menuduh mereka "membunuh balapan lebih awal".

Berlangganan newsletter
Aplikasi Motorsport.com
Kejuaraan
Motorsport Network
Hubungi kami
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Hak cipta dilindungi