137 Penalti Bukti Tantangan Berat Produksi Mesin Mobil F1
Sejak Formula 1 memperkenalkan batasan komponen power unit yang dapat digunakan pembalap, penalti grid telah menjadi bagian tak terpisahkan dari setiap musim.
Pembekuan mesin yang berlaku dari 2022 hingga 2026 bisa menjadi momen ketika segalanya sedikit tenang, karena tim harus tetap menggunakan desain sama selama beberapa tahun sekarang.
Namun, total 36 penalti grid mesin, yang berasal dari 137 kali pembalap melampaui jatah komponen, menunjukkan tantangan yang masih dihadapi produsen untuk tetap berada dalam batas.
Ada 20 kali pembalap dikirim ke bagian belakang, dan 135 turun posisi sebagai akibat dari semua perubahan.
Pembalap AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, adalah yang paling terpukul. Ia disuruh ke belakang grid atau memulai dari pit lane sebanyak tiga kali. Selain itu, pembalap Jepang ini diganjar sanksi lima posisi untuk pergantian girboks dan 10 posisi setelah mengumpulkan lima teguran, meskipun ia tidak harus menjalani teguran terakhir karena ia telah dipindahkan ke belakang grid di Italia.
Tantangan Charles Leclerc untuk mendekati gelar juara dunia juga tidak mudah. Beberapa kali ia harus turun grid. Karena masalah keandalan Ferrari di pertengahan musim, pembalap asal Monako ini harus start dari posisi paling belakang sebanyak dua kali (Kanada dan Belgia) dan diberi 10 posisi penalti di Austin.
Rekan setimnya, Carlos Sainz, dua kali dikirim ke bagian belakang (di Prancis dan Italia) dan sekali dapat penalti grid lima tempat (Brasil).
Pembalap Alpine, Fernando Alonso dan Esteban Ocon, memulai dari bagian belakang grid dua kali dan dijatuhi penalti lima posisi juga.
Juara dunia Max Verstappen (Red Bull) hanya harus start dari belakang grid di Belgia, yang ternyata pada akhirnya menempati peringkat ke-14 karena banyaknya perubahan yang telah dilakukan. Dia juga mengalami penurunan grid lima tempat di Monza.
Valtteri Bottas dari Alfa Romeo secara resmi pindah ke grid belakang sekali, tetapi mendapat +20 dan +15 posisi di dua balapan lainnya - yang sama baiknya dengan dikirim ke belakang.
Mick Schumacher (Haas) ditempatkan di belakang lapangan sekali di Belgia dan diberi sanksi 15 posisi lagi di Monza.
Kabar baik untuk Mercedes
Meskipun di grid menggunakan 137 elemen mesin ekstra, ada pembalap dan bahkan seluruh tim yang berhasil melewati musim tanpa penalti.
Aston Martin tetap berada dalam kuota dengan dua pembalapnya, Sebastian Vettel dan Lance Stroll, sementara Williams juga berhasil dengan eksperimen elemennya untuk Nicholas Latifi dan Alexander Albon.
Satu-satunya pembalap lain yang tidak mengalami penurunan posisi akibat ganti mesin adalah Daniel Ricciardo.
Tema umum di antara tim dan pembalap di atas adalah bahwa mereka semua bertenaga Mercedes.
Namun, meskipun pabrikan mobil Jerman ini tetap berada dalam jatahnya dengan para pelanggan, di tim kerjanya ada satu perubahan pada setiap mobil. Lewis Hamilton start dari belakang di Monza, sementara George Russell mengambil unit baru sehingga start daro pit lane di Singapura.
Penggunaan komponen power unit masing-masing pembalap:
|Tim
|Pembalap
|ICE
|TC
|MH
|MK
|IT
|CE
|EX
|GO
|GI
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|4
|4
|
Red Bull
|Verstappen
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|7
|4
|5
|Perez
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|7
|4
|4
|
Mercedes
|Hamilton
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Russell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|
Ferrari
|Leclerc
|6
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|9
|5
|5
|Sainz
|6
|5
|5
|6
|3
|4
|8
|5
|5
|
McLaren
|Ricciardo
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Norris
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|
Alpine
|Alonso
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|4
|Ocon
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|4
|4
|
AlphaTauri
|Gasly
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|7
|3
|4
|Tsunoda
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|7
|4
|5
|
Aston Martin
|Vettel
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Stroll
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|
Williams
|Latifi
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Albon
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|
Alfa Romeo
|Zhou
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|3
|8
|5
|5
|Bottas
|6
|7
|7
|4
|2
|3
|8
|5
|4
|
Haas
|Magnussen
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|8
|4
|4
|Schumacher
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|8
|6
|6
|ICE=combustion engine, TC=turbocharger, MH=MGU-H, MK=MGU-K, ES=energy storage, CE=control electronics, EX=exhaust system, GO=outer gearbox parts, GI=Internal gearbox parts
Area masalah
Jika melihat statistik dari masing-masing elemen di mana penalti diambil, tim mengalami kesulitan dengan ICE.
Terlepas dari lima pembalap yang melewati musim tanpa penalti, semua orang melampaui batas di bagian depan ini. Dalam kasus turbocharger dan MGU-H, 14 dari 20 pembalap melebihi batas - Bottas paling sering, yang menggunakan tujuh elemen dari tiga yang diizinkan.
Batas MGU-K dilanggar oleh 12 pembalap, begitu juga dengan pengontrol elektronik. Dalam kasus penyimpanan energi, lebih dari setengahnya (sebelas dari 20) berhasil dengan alokasi yang diizinkan.
Kepatuhan paling mudah dilakukan pada knalpot, di mana delapan elemen diizinkan untuk digunakan selama musim ini. Hanya Charles Leclerc yang melebihi batas di sini. Pembalap lain, seperti Sebastian Vettel, bahkan jauh di bawah batas dengan tiga elemen yang digunakan.
Detail Perubahan:
|Pembalap
|Grand Prix
|Element
|Jumlah
|Penalty
|
Verstappen
|Emilia Romagna
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Austria
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|France
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Hungary
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Belgium
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Internal gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Italy
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|+ 5 places
|United States
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|
Perez
|Saudi Arabia
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|Emilia Romagna
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Miami
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Spain
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Great Britain
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Hungary
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Netherlands
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Italy
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|+ 10 places
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|United States
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|+ 5 places
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|
Hamilton
|Spain
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|France
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Netherlands
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Italy
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|
Russell
|Miami
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Spain
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Austria
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|France
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Hungary
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|Singapore
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|Start from the pit lane
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|United States
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|
Leclerc
|Australia
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Miami
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Spain
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Canada
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Great Britain
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Austria
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|France
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|Hungary
|Exhaust
|8 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|5 out of 3
|MGU-H
|5 out of 3
|MGU-K
|5 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|4 out of 2
|Exhaust
|9 out of 8
|External gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Internal gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|United States
|Engine
|6 out of 3
|+ 10 places
|Turbocharger
|6 out of 3
|
Sainz
|Australia
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Emilia Romagna
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Miami
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Canada
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Great Britain
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|France
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Belgium
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Italy
|MGU-K
|5 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|Turbocharger
|5 out of 3
|MGU-H
|5 out of 3
|MGU-K
|6 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|External gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Internal gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Japan
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|Brazil
|Engine
|6 out of 3
|+ 5 places
|Exhaust
|8 out of 8
|-
|
Ricciardo
|Australia
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Monaco
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|
Norris
|Saudi Arabia
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Australia
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Great Britain
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Austria
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|France
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Hungary
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Belgium
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|5 out of 5
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Singapore
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|
Alonso
|Saudi Arabia
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Australia
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Miami
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Spain
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Austria
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|5 out of 3
|MGU-H
|5 out of 3
|Energy storage
|4 out of 2
|Control electronics
|4 out of 2
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|France
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Netherlands
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Singapore
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|United States
|Engine
|6 out of 3
|+ 5 places
|
Ocon
|Emilia Romagna
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Miami
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Spain
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Canada
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Netherlands
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|Italy
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|+ 5 places
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Singapore
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|United States
|Engine
|6 out of 3
|Start from the pit lane
|Control electronics
|4 out of 2
|Energy storage
|4 out of 2
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|
Gasly
|Saudi Arabia
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Emilia Romagna
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Miami
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Monaco
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|Hungary
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|Start from the pit lane
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Singapore
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Japan
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|
Tsunoda
|Saudi Arabia
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Australia
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Emilia Romagna
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Monaco
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Canada
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|France
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|Start from the pit lane
|Turbocharger
|5 out of 3
|MGU-H
|5 out of 3
|MGU-K
|5 out of 3
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Italy
|Engine
|6 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|6 out of 3
|MGU-H
|6 out of 3
|MGU-K
|6 out of 3
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Japan
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|United States
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|+ 5 places
|
Vettel
|Australia
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Miami
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Spain
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Azerbaijan
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Hungary
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|
Stroll
|Miami
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Canada
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Hungary
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Japan
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|
Latifi
|Australia
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Miami
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Canada
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Hungary
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|
Albon
|Emilia Romagna
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Miami
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|United States
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|
Zhou
|Emilia Romagna
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Miami
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|Spain
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Great Britain
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Austria
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|France
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Belgium
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|External gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Internal gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Italy
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Japan
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|United States
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|+ 5 places
|Sao Paulo
|Exhaust
|8 out of 8
|-
|
Bottas
|Bahrain
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Australia
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Miami
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Canada
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Great Britain
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Austria
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Control electronics
|3 out of 2
|Turbocharger
|5 out of 3
|+ 10 places
|MGU-H
|5 out of 3
|Belgium
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|+ 15 places
|Turbocharger
|6 out of 3
|MGU-H
|6 out of 3
|External gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|+ 5 places
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Italy
|Engine
|6 out of 3
|+ 15 places
|Turbocharger
|7 out of 3
|MGU-H
|7 out of 3
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Japan
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|Sao Paulo
|Exhaust
|8 out of 8
|-
|
Magnussen
|Saudi Arabia
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Emilia Romagna
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Miami
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Canada
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|Great Britain
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|France
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Italy
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|+ 15 places
|Turbocharger
|5 out of 3
|MGU-H
|5 out of 3
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Japan
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|Mexico
|Engine
|6 out of 3
|+5 places
|Brazil
|Exhaust
|8 out of 8
|-
|
Schumacher
|Australia
|Energy storage
|2 of 2
|-
|Control electronics
|2 of 2
|-
|Exhaust
|2 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|2 out of 4
|-
|Miami
|Engine
|2 out of 3
|-
|Turbocharger
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|2 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|2 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|3 out of 8
|-
|Spain
|External gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|3 out of 4
|-
|Azerbaijan
|Turbocharger
|3 out of 3
|-
|Exhaust
|4 out of 8
|-
|External gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Internal gearbox part
|4 out of 4
|-
|Great Britain
|Engine
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-H
|3 out of 3
|-
|MGU-K
|3 out of 3
|-
|Austria
|Exhaust
|5 out of 8
|-
|Belgium
|Engine
|4 out of 3
|end of the starting grid
|Turbocharger
|4 out of 3
|MGU-H
|4 out of 3
|MGU-K
|4 out of 3
|Energy storage
|3 out of 2
|External gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Internal gearbox part
|5 out of 4
|Exhaust
|6 out of 8
|-
|Italy
|Engine
|5 out of 3
|+ 15 places
|External gearbox part
|6 out of 4
|Internal gearbox part
|6 out of 4
|Exhaust
|7 out of 8
|-
|Brazil
|Exhaust
|8 out of 8
|-
